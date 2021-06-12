ALTHOUGH HE LIVES in Berwick, Maine, Harvin Groft is among the top amateur golfers who compete in New Hampshire.
Groft, 35, won last year’s Seacoast Amateur Golf Championship, reached the semifinals of the State Am at Nashua Country Club and prevailed in the New Hampshire Golf Association Players Invitational last weekend at Baker Hill Golf Club.
Groft played golf at Penn State and now calls The Oaks Golf Links in Somersworth his home course. In an attempt to get to know Groft and his golf game better, the Union Leader asked him to answer the following 10 questions:
Q: What’s your favorite golf course in New Hampshire?
A: I truly appreciate all golf courses, and especially old golf courses that were built into the land as it existed. On a short list for the state I would put (in no specific order):
• Bald Peak Colony Club: a classic Donald Ross.
• Baker Hill: a modern beauty; fair, but challenging on every hole with breathtaking views.
• The Oaks Golf Links: possibly the best greens in the state throughout the season.
• Golf Club of New England: exceptionally challenging the longer it is set up.
• Lake Winnipesaukee, Lake Sunapee, Portsmouth Country Club.
• Rockingham Country Club: because that’s where I first started playing golf again in 2016 and I love simple 9-hole golf courses!
Q: How old were you when you first began playing golf?
A: I started by going to the practice range with my dad at age 3 or 4. I began playing tournaments at age 8. I played a lot of other sports (baseball, hockey, lacrosse) growing up; at age 15, I turned all of my focus to golf in an effort to make a Division I golf team, which I ultimately accomplished at Penn State as a three-year starter.
I stopped playing golf with regularity the year I graduated from Penn State (2008). Between then and 2016 I played about 10 rounds of golf. After a lot of backpacking, working seasonal and service-oriented jobs, I settled in the Seacoast and started back to competitive golf at the 2016 NHGA Mid-Amateur Championship at Lake Sunapee.
Q: What’s your best score in a competitive round?
A: My lowest number is a 64 (par 70) at the 2006 Eastern Amateur in Virginia. My lowest score in relation to par was -7 (par 72) at the 2007 Western Pennsylvania Public Links Championship.
Q: What’s the most memorable shot of your career?
A: The beauty of this memory, or perhaps why it is most memorable, is that the story is still told each April by my former head coach, when Penn State goes to Ohio State to play in the Kepler Intercollegiate.
In 2008, our team was playing in an NCAA regional championship at the Scarlet Course, one of the two Ohio State University golf courses. We were among the top five teams of the event after two days, so we had a good chance of making it to nationals with a solid third round. The Scarlet Course is more than 7,300 yards and is a par 71.
Through 12 holes on the final round, I was 5-over par. My 13th hole of the day (the fourth hole, we started on the back nine) is a mammoth par 5. To be in position for your third shot, you have to navigate cavernous bunkers, and avoid water all around the lay-up area. The green has very little depth to it with a massive slope in front, leading to water (think No. 12 at Augusta National).
So, after two shots, I have left myself with about 145 yards, uphill, to this skinny green, and the hole is tucked near the slope leading to the water. I hit a 9-iron that is covering the flagstick from the moment it left my club; as my ball comes down, I hear it crack against the flagstick. My first thought is, “Oh no, it’s going down the slope into the water.” The next sound is a huge yell from the Michigan coach who is standing greenside. That’s when I knew it was in the hole for an eagle three, and I was now 3-over par.
The hole was destroyed by the direct blow of the golf ball, hitting the flagstick and the lip of the cup. A grounds-crew member had to come out and recut the hole. I parred the remainder of the holes that day, and our team went on to qualify for NCAA nationals. The best part of the shot is that the hole was in a valley, my teammates and coaches were on surrounding holes; they were able, upon hearing the roar, to look over, see what happened, and in a way celebrate the shot with me.
Q: In your opinion, what’s the strength of your game?
A: My short game. I spend most of my practice sessions, time before rounds, and when I take my daughters to practice on Wednesday afternoons at The Oaks, chipping and pitching around the green, hitting bunker shots, and putting (especially hitting various length putts to dial in speed). I love being creative, using clubs like pitching wedge, 9-, and 8-irons where you normally wouldn’t, and trying to manufacture a shot that gets the ball close to the hole, taking the not-so-conventional or obvious route.
Q: What part of your game needs the most improvement?
A: I’m giving a good amount of attention this season to improving my ball striking with my irons. I’m working on getting a bit steeper (my swing path was too shallow the last year) on my downswing, seeking a more descending blow into the golf ball.
Q: What’s in your golf bag? (clubs, ball, shoes, glove)
A: Driver: Ping G410 Plus with Ping’s tour 65 x flex; 3-Wood: Ping G410 with Ping’s tour 65 x flex; Hybrid: Ping G425 19 degree with Tensei blue 80 tour x; Irons: Mizuno MP-20 hmb 4-iron with Dynamic Gold AMT White X100; Mizuno MP-20 MMC 5-8 iron with Dynamic Gold AMT White X100; Mizuno MP20- MB 9-PW with Dynamic Gold AMT White X100; Titleist SM8 50, 54, and 60 degree with Dynamic Gold x100; Putter: Odyssey #9 Protype; Ball: Titleist ProV1x.
Q: What club are you most comfortable hitting?
A: I love my putter. I have worked long hours on speed control and three-foot putts in practice sessions. It’s a great asset to be a strong putter, because it only takes one good putt to save a seemingly bad hole. In match-play events, great putting can truly make your opponent feel helpless — if you can get the putter going early in a match, you will be in your opponent’s head, having them thinking that you simply can’t miss.
As a good putter, I often will play slightly more conservative into greens, trusting my putter from longer distances rather than trying to force an iron shot into a tight space.
Q: What’s one tip/swing thought you would recommend to amateur golfers?
A: I’ve shared this idea with my dad and friends who are looking for help with chipping and pitching the golf ball. I like to think of my right wrist getting over to my left hip. I think this idea helps to keep your hands ahead of the club head through the shot and keeps you accelerating through the shot. You can’t hit consistent chips and pitches if you decel or if you are allowing the club head to pass your hands at impact.
Q: Other than golf, name something you’re good at?
A: I view myself as a stay-at-home dad, caretaker, vegetable farmer, teacher. I partner with the Heirloom Harvest Project to grow, promote, and seed-save heirloom vegetables — we also host a kids summer camp, on our farm in Berwick, Maine, on two separate days to teach/involve them in the process of growing vegetables.
I regularly spend my days with my two youngest kids, involving them in projects around our farm, in the garden, in the house, and teaching them the values of hard work, play, honesty and service. These things get much of my focus as I am constantly trying to get better at raising vegetables and children.
Nashua Country Club’s Tommy Ethier won last weekend’s 57th Hornblower Memorial Invitational by shooting a 5-under-par 133 (67-66) during the two-day tournament at Plymouth (Mass.) Country Club.
Ethier, who represented Bentley University in this year’s NCAA Division II tournament, was in fifth place entering the Hornblower’s final round, but passed the four golfers ahead of him by firing a 3-under-par 66 — the low round of the day — over his final 18 holes. He posted a two-shot victory over Caleb Manuel, a Maine resident who plays golf for the University of Connecticut.
A Bishop Guertin High School graduate, Ethier was selected as the Northeast-10 Player of the Year following his junior and senior seasons at Bentley. He won the Nashua City Championship last year by beating Jack Brown in a six-hole playoff.
Rules question: A player plays a stroke from the putting green and the ball strikes the hole-liner, which stuck to the bottom of the flagstick and came out of the hole when the person attending the flagstick removed it. Is there any penalty? (Continue reading for the answer.)
The third of four qualifiers for this summer’s New England Amateur was held Thursday at Brattleboro (Vt.) Country Club. The final qualifier will be June 21 at Tunxis Country Club in Farmington, Conn.
The 2021 New England Amateur will take place July 20-22 at Great River Golf Club in Milford, Conn. The 54-hole event will be cut to the low 60 players plus ties after 36 holes.
Answer to rules question: There is no penalty. A hole-liner is an outside agency. If the hole-liner was moving when the ball struck it, the stroke is canceled and the ball must be replaced (Rule 19-1b). If the hole-liner was not moving, the ball must be played as it lies (Rule 19-1), In case of doubt, the ball must be played as it lies.
Source: USGA Rules of Golf.
NEW HAMPSHIRE GOLF CALENDAR
June 13: NHGA Junior Spring Preview
June 15: NHGA Stroke Play Series (Pembroke Pines CC)
June 21: Junior Team Championship (TBA)
June 22: NHWGA President’s Cup (Pease GC)
June 22: NHGA State Am qualifier (Green Meadow GC)
June 23: NHGA State Am qualifier (Breakfast Hill GC)
June 25: NHGA Junior Tour Mini Series (Intervale CC)
June 25: NHGA State Am qualifier (Bretwood GC/South)
June 27: NHGA State Am qualifier (Beaver Meadow GC)
June 28: Hoodkroft Junior Open
June 28: NHGA State Am qualifier (Abenaqui CC)
June 28: NHGA State Am qualifier (Maplewood GC)
June 28-30: New England Women’s Amateur (Agawam Hunt/East Providence, R.I.)
June 29: NHGA State Am qualifier (Loudon CC)
June 30: Junior Tour (Owl’s Nest)
July 1: NHWGA Junior Championship (Beaver Meadow GC)
July 1: Mini Series (Rockingham CC)
July 6-7: Junior All-Star Championship (Mt. Washington Resort GC)
July 8: Junior Tour (Candia Woods)
July 12-17: NHGA Amateur Championship (North Conway CC)
July 19-21: Mike Ryan Memorial Championship (Derryfield CC)
July 20-22: New England Amateur (Great River Golf Club/Milford, Conn.)
July 22: Junior Tour (Keene CC)
July 26: Junior Tour (Breakfast Hill GC)
July 27: Junior Tour (Loudon CC)
Aug. 2-4: Junior Championship (Pease GC)
Aug. 2-4: NHWGA Amateur Championship (Laconia)
Aug. 15-17: New England Junior Amateur (Val Halla Golf Course/Cumberland, Maine)
Aug. 19: Junior Invitational (TBA)
Sept. 14-15: New England Senior Amateur (Manchester Country Club/Manchester, Vt.)