Mark Baldwin doesn’t play in PGA Tour events very often, but he rises to the occasion when he does.
Baldwin, who grew up in Gilford, has spent much of his life playing on various mini tours, pursuing the dream of making it to professional golf’s highest level. Last week he had a sponsor’s exemption into the Barracuda Championship, a PGA Tour event played at the Tahoe Mountain Club in Truckee, Calif., that uses the Modified Stableford Scoring Format. Modified Stableford awards points based on the number of strokes taken at each hole (five for an eagle, two for a birdie, none for a par, etc.).
Baldwin, 38, had three holes to play in Friday’s round and needed at least one birdie to make the cut. The 396-yard, par-4, 16th hole offered the best remaining opportunity. He drove his ball to the green, two-putted and made the cut on the number.
“I’ve definitely hit a 400-yard drive (previously), but to do it with that kind of pressure in those circumstances when I was outside the cut line and absolutely needed a birdie …” Baldwin said during a podcast with his caddie, Ryan French.
Baldwin, a former Laconia Country Club member, finished the tournament tied for 50th and earned $9,109. He has played in three PGA Tour events in the last two years and has made the cut each time. He also advanced to the weekend in the 2021 Barracuda Championship and at Pebble Beach in February.
Baldwin, who lost his status on the Korn Ferry Tour following last season, is one 12 subjects profiled in a docuseries called “The Grind,” which is scheduled to be released this fall. It chronicles the struggles and triumphs of players on the margins of professional golf. Baldwin, who turned professional in 2006, is billed as a golfer who has reached a professional crossroads, and has given himself one final season of professional golf after which he will decide whether or not to pursue a “real job.”
Making the cut in the Barracuda may have extended his time in professional golf.
“Short of playing my way in (to a PGA Tour event) through a Monday qualifier, this was the last great opportunity that I had on the horizon this year, so a made cut (and) having a weekend to play changes, potentially, the course of my career,” he said in the podcast. “A made cut prolongs all of the hope and all of the optimism for the future and the opportunities that may come from it with some continued stellar play. There was a lot on the line. The stakes were really high coming down the back nine.”
Baldwin’s luck took a turn for the worse earlier this week when his rental car was stolen after it was parked in front of his Airbnb the night before he was scheduled to play in the Colorado Open.
Pepin ties for 12th at NE Am
Atkinson Resort and Country Club’s Jack Pepin turned in the best performance among New Hampshire golfers at this year’s New England Amateur, a 54-hole event played at Alpine CC in Cranston, R.I.
Pepin, a Plaistow resident, shot a 3-under-par 213 (71-70-72) to finish in a tie for 12th, five strokes behind winner Jared Nelson of Rutland (Vt.) CC. Nelson also won this year’s Vermont Amateur.
Pepin will be entering his sophomore season with the Southern New Hampshire University golf team in the fall. He was named the Northeast-10 Rookie of the Week four times last season.
Bald Peak’s Ryan Scollins (216) and Harvin Groft of The Oaks Golf Links (221) were the only other New Hampshire golfers who made the cut.
New Hampshire golfers who failed to make the cut: Aiden Azevedo (Atkinson Resort and CC), Evan DesJardins (Atkinson Resort and CC), Russell Hamel (Nashua CC), Stephen Ramon (Atkinson Resort and CC), Bryce Zimmerman (Nashua CC), Colin McCaigue (Amherst CC), Peter Lown (Breakfast Hill), Connor Allard (Golf Club of New England) and Tim Picard (Nashua CC).
First responders fundraiser tourney
A fundraising tournament that will benefit the New Hampshire Association of Chiefs of Police, the New Hampshire Police Fire and EMS Foundation and Special Olympics New Hampshire will be held Aug. 15 at Owl’s Nest Resort and Golf Club in Thornton.
The event is an 18-hole four-person scramble with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The registration price includes greens fees, golf cart, post-tournament lunch and more. Players can also purchase mulligans and raffle tickets on the day of the event. The registration fee is $150 per person ($600 per foursome). Those interested in participating can register here at fundraising.sonh.org/event/2022-golf-tournament.
Women’s Am set for Aug. 1-3
A reminder that the New Hampshire Women’s Amateur will be played Aug. 1-3 at Concord CC. This is a 54-hole, stroke play tournament.
Derryfield’s Tara Watt defeated Sky Meadow’s Pareena Deva 2 and 1 in the championship match to win last year’s Women’s Am.
Rules quiz
Question: In stroke play, a player receives a disqualification penalty during a playoff. Does the penalty also apply to the entire competition?
Answer: It does not apply to the entire competition. The playoff is considered a new round.
Source: USGA Rule interpretation 1.3c/2.
New Hampshire Golf Calendar
July 26-28: Junior Championship (Country Club of NH)
Aug. 1-3: Women’s State Amateur (Concord CC)
Aug. 10-12: NHGA Stroke Play Championship (Sky Meadow CC, Canterbury Woods CC and Windham CC)
Aug. 15-16: Junior All-Star Championship (Windham CC)
Aug. 17-18: Women’s Mid-Amateur (Derryfield CC)
Aug. 30: Stefanie Thomas Championship (Cochecho CC)