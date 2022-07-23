Club Car Championship at The Landings Club - Round Three (copy)

Mark Baldwin, who grew up in Gilford, plays a tee shot during the third round of the Korn Ferry Tour Club Car Championship at The Landings Club-Deer Creek Course in Savannah, Ga., in 2021.

 Stan Badz/PGA TOUR

Mark Baldwin doesn’t play in PGA Tour events very often, but he rises to the occasion when he does.

Baldwin, who grew up in Gilford, has spent much of his life playing on various mini tours, pursuing the dream of making it to professional golf’s highest level. Last week he had a sponsor’s exemption into the Barracuda Championship, a PGA Tour event played at the Tahoe Mountain Club in Truckee, Calif., that uses the Modified Stableford Scoring Format. Modified Stableford awards points based on the number of strokes taken at each hole (five for an eagle, two for a birdie, none for a par, etc.).