ALTHOUGH TODAY IS the final day of Women’s Golf Week in New England, the New Hampshire Women’s Golf Association will continue to promote the game to female golfers in New Hampshire throughout the summer. One of the NHWGA’s main goals this year is to grow the organization’s Junior Championship, which will be held July 1 at Beaver Meadow Golf Course in Concord.
The NHWGA Junior Championship is open to all girls ages 17 and under who are New Hampshire residents. Non-resident girls must submit verification of a New Hampshire club affiliation. Junior golfers do not have to be members of the NHWGA and may compete without established handicaps.
“My goal is to get 50 girls this year,” said Diana Gauthier, who is spearheading the NHWGA’s efforts to promote this year’s tournament. “We really want to let the parents know that the girls don’t have to have a handicap, just an interest in golf and a set of clubs somewhere.
“I don’t care if it takes you 15 shots to get to the green. It’s about playing, meeting other girls and growing the game. Once they go to this tournament, they keep coming back. It’s a great day for them.”
The NHWGA Junior Championship offers eight divisions based on age and playing ability. The overall winner earns a free entry into the NHWGA Women’s Championship. Past winners include Windham Country Club’s Lauren Thibodeau (2011-17), Portsmouth Country Club’s Shivani Vora (2018) and Cochecho Country Club’s Carys Fennessy (2019-20).
Cornish resident Paige MacLeay, Gauthier’s daughter, said the first competitive round of golf she played was in the NHWGA Junior Championship when she was 5 or 6. MacLeay has a daughter who will compete in this year’s event.
“There are so many benefits,” MacLeay said. “It gets you acquainted with girls who play in a predominantly male sport, especially at that age. It can be intimidating, so it’s good to have a tournament that’s all girls.
“It’s to build the game of girls golf, and for many young girls the game really starts at this tournament with competitive golf — competitive, fun golf. It’s an awesome sport and an amazing tournament.”
Any girl interested in playing in this year’s NHWGA Junior Championship can register on the NHWGA web site: www.nhwga.org.
.
Results from the Valley Seniors Golf Association’s first tournament of 2021, which was held at Keene’s Bretwood Golf Course (North course):
Top 10 Gross: 1. Richard Marasa (Springfield, Vt.), 75; 2. George Short (Keene), 79; 3. Paul Lazdowski (New London), 79; 4. Dave Fleming (Hillsborough), 79; 5. Jeffery Garland (Keene), 80; 6. Dave Johnson (Walpole), 80*; 7. David Lord (Harrisville), 82; 8. Jeff Miller (Walpole), 82; 9. Ralph Cody (Antrim), 82; 10. David Howell (Walpole), 84.
Ages 55-74 Gross: 1. Richard Marasa (Springfield, Vt.), 75; 2. Paul Lazdowski (New London), 79; 3. Dave Fleming (Hillsborough), 79
Ages 55-74 Net: 1. George Short (Keene), 63; 2. Craig Billingham (Hopkinton), 65; 3. Jim Dell (Bradford), 68.
Ages 75-85 Gross: 1. Dave Johnson (Walpole), 77; 2. David Howell (Walpole), 81*; 3. Bob Ashton (Brookline), 82.
Ages 75-85 Net: 1. Art Simington (Keene), 66; 2. Gil Fuld (Keene), 68; 3. Alex Gemmell (Keene), 69*.
Closest to the Pin: Bob Ashton.
*Score adjusted by 3 strokes because of different tees.
.
Rules question: A player’s caddie practices on the competition course before play on the day that the player’s stroke-play competition is scheduled to begin. What is the ruling? (Continue reading for the answer.)
.
The New Hampshire Football Officials’ Association will hold a Best Ball tournament July 24 at Loudon Country Club. The cost is $80 per person and includes 18 holes of golf (with cart) and a barbecue lunch. The tournament is open to all NHFOA members, their guests and coaches. For more information or to register contact Gerry Veilleux at (603) 623-8160.
.
A reminder that the Mike Ryan Memorial Championship will be played July 19-21 at Derryfield Country Club. Registration for that NHGA Junior Tour event will remain open until July 12 at 5 p.m.
.
The New Hampshire Golf Association has added a qualifying site for this summer’s New Hampshire Amateur Championship, which will be held July 12-17 at North Conway Country Club. The qualifier will be held June 22 at Green Meadow Golf Course (Jungle Course) in Hudson. Registration is limited to 45 players.
.
Milford resident Michael Ramanek made a hole in one at the par-3, 115-yard 11th hole at Londonderry Country Club on May 27. The shot came during men’s league play and was witnessed by Moises Montes, Paul McGuire and Rick Robicheau.
.
Answer to rules question: There is no penalty if a caddie practices on the competition course before his player begins stroke play that day. A competitor is responsible for the actions of his caddie only during a stipulated round (Rule 6-1).
Source: USGA Rules of Golf.
NEW HAMPSHIRE GOLF CALENDAR
June 9-10: NHWGA Women’s Team Championship (Beaver Meadow GC)
June 10: NHGA Four Ball Championship (Owl’s Nest)
June 13: NHGA Junior Spring Preview
June 15: NHGA Stroke Play Series (Pembroke Pines CC)
June 21: Junior Team Championship (TBA)
June 22: NHWGA President’s Cup (Pease GC)
June 22: NHGA State Am qualifier (Green Meadow GC)
June 23: NHGA State Am qualifier (Breakfast Hill GC)
June 25: NHGA Junior Tour Mini Series (Intervale CC)
June 25: NHGA State Am qualifier (Bretwood GC/South)
June 27: NHGA State Am qualifier (Beaver Meadow GC)
June 28: Hoodkroft Junior Open
June 28: NHGA State Am qualifier (Abenaqui CC)
June 28: NHGA State Am qualifier (Maplewood GC)
June 28-30: New England Women’s Amateur (Agawam Hunt/East Providence, R.I.)
June 29: NHGA State Am qualifier (Loudon CC)
June 30: Junior Tour (Owl’s Nest)
July 1: NHWGA Junior Championship (Beaver Meadow GC)
July 1: Mini Series (Rockingham CC)
July 6-7: Junior All-Star Championship (Mt. Washington Resort GC)
July 8: Junior Tour (Candia Woods)
July 12-17: NHGA Amateur Championship (North Conway CC)
July 19-21: Mike Ryan Memorial Championship (Derryfield CC)
July 20-22: New England Amateur (Great River Golf Club/Milford, Conn.)
July 22: Junior Tour (Keene CC)
July 26: Junior Tour (Breakfast Hill GC)
July 27: Junior Tour (Loudon CC)
Aug. 2-4: Junior Championship (Pease GC)
Aug. 2-4: NHWGA Amateur Championship (Laconia CC)
Aug. 15-17: New England Junior Amateur (Val Halla Golf Course/Cumberland, Maine)
Aug. 19: Junior Invitational (TBA)
Sept. 14-15: New England Senior Amateur (Manchester Country Club/Manchester, Vt.)