CONCORD — After each of her two birdies in the final round of the New Hampshire Women’s Amateur Championship on Wednesday, Julianna Megan bogeyed the next hole.
Megan, 17, broke that trend in the sudden-death playoff round to defeat fellow teenager June Doerr at Concord Country Club.
Megan, a Hoodkroft CC member and Hooksett resident, made about a 12-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole — No. 17 — and tapped in an easy par putt on the par-4 18th.
Doerr, 16, who won the New Hampshire Golf Association Junior Championship last week, had to make about a 3-foot par putt on the 18th to extend the playoff. Her putt was just short and curled wide left.
Megan said she was “definitely freaking out” during the short break before the playoff round but settled herself by taking a few practice putts and talking with friends. As she did all tournament, Megan said she discussed anything but golf with her caddie, Jeremy Burke, between the playoff holes to help her remain composed.
“Even on the two playoff holes, we were talking about soccer and just other random things to keep my mind off it,” Megan said.
Megan, who finished runner-up to Doerr at the junior championship, posted her best round of the three-day, stroke play tournament on Wednesday with a 3-over-par 73. That was also the best round by any player on the final day. The soon-to-be senior at Pinkerton Academy logged an 18-over 228 overall (78-77-73).
Doerr, an Abenaqui CC member, forced the playoff round by parring No. 18 after bogeying the previous hole. The soon-to-be Winnacunnet High junior shot a 4-over 74 on Wednesday, posting one birdie and five bogeys.
Megan entered Wednesday four shots behind Breakfast Hill Golf Club’s Amy Dickison, who led after Day 2 and finished in fifth place (16-over 76).
Megan said putting was the strongest part of her game in the final round. Her experience playing in the NHSGA High School Golf National Invitational at Pinehurst (N.C.) Resort in June helped her handle Concord CC’s similarly fast greens, she said.
“Putting today was a really big factor because I was a little off the first two days but I just found a nice rhythm today,” said Megan, who tied for 56th place at the national invitational.
On Wednesday, Megan birdied the first hole, bogeyed the next two and parred the rest of the front nine. She birdied the 12th hole in between bogeys on the 11th and 13th, bogeyed No. 16 and parred the rest of the back nine.
Megan realized she was in title contention by accidentally looking at the cart carrying the leaderboard around the 15th hole.
“I saw my name was at the top so I got a little nervous there,” Megan said, “and then the rest of the round, I was like, ‘Jeremy, don’t let me look at the back of that cart.’”
Megan said she did not play well in her previous two appearances at the State Am, but had confidence entering this year’s tournament.
“Coming into this year, I know I’ve improved as a golfer — ability and just mental game,” Megan said. “I thought I could at least shoot in the 70s.”