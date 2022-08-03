Megan holds trophy after winning women's amateur

Hooksett’s Julianna Megan holds the trophy after the New Hampshire Women’s Amateur Championship on Wednesday at Concord Country Club.

Megan holds trophy after winning women’s amateur

 NHGA

CONCORD — After each of her two birdies in the final round of the New Hampshire Women’s Amateur Championship on Wednesday, Julianna Megan bogeyed the next hole.

Megan, 17, broke that trend in the sudden-death playoff round to defeat fellow teenager June Doerr at Concord Country Club.