THINKING ABOUT taking up golf? Here’s some advice: Find someone knowledgeable to help with your swing, and learn the rules.
Now, when it comes to rules, you don’t need to be an expert — that would be like trying to memorize A through L in the dictionary — but you do need to become familiar with the basics.
If you plan to play any type of competitive golf, you’ll at least need to know the following:
1. Clubs in your bag
You’re allowed to carry no more than 14 clubs in your bag during a competitive round. If you have more than 14 clubs in your bag, it can cost you penalty strokes for every hole you play, (See Ian Woosnam in the 2001 Open Championship).
2. Green rulings
Once the ball comes to rest on the putting surface, you may mark it with a coin (or similar flat object), lift and clean it, but after being marked, the ball must be returned to the exact spot where it came to rest.
Golfers are allowed to repair spike marks, ball marks, indentations from a club or flagstick, and animal damage on the green, but are not permitted to repair aeration holes, natural surface imperfections or natural wear of the hole.
3. Play within the parameters of the tee
The “teeing area” is not just the narrow strip between the two markers, but a rectangular area two club lengths in depth. The front and sides of the tee markers being used define the area’s boundaries. If the markers are far apart, it can be a large area.
A ball is deemed to be outside the teeing area if all of it lies outside of the area, but a golfer may stand outside the teeing area to play a ball inside it if he or she prefers to do so.
The penalties for playing from outside the teeing area or from the wrong tee can be different between stroke play and match play.
4. When you hit your ball out of bounds (OOB)
A ball hit beyond the confines of the course (usually marked by white stakes) must be replayed from the original position, adding a one-stroke penalty. The scorecard of any course should have its boundaries clearly marked or described.
If you believe a shot has gone OOB or into a water hazard, always play a provisional ball and declare it. A golfer has three minutes (it used to be five minutes) to search for the original ball. If it is lost, you can continue with the provisional ball and a one-stroke penalty. The provisional ball becomes the third shot with the penalty.
If the original ball is found inbounds or dry within three minutes from the start of the search, you must continue with the original ball.
5. Keep score correctly
At the end of a competitive stroke-play round, you must make sure your scorecard has been completed correctly. Compare the scores you have marked on a scorecard with the scores a playing partner has recorded.
Once the golfers agree, the card must be signed by both parties as a correct record of each hole. Incorrect scorecards and unsigned ones could lead to disqualification.
This happens even at golf’s highest level.
Manchester’s Tara Watt earned a spot in this year’s USGA Women’s Mid-Amateur by shooting a 2-over-par 74 during a qualifying round Thursday at Laconia Country Club. Watt was the medalist.
Sam Schuffenecker, a Troy, N.Y., resident, was the only other golfer who advanced from the Laconia Country Club qualifier.
The USGA Women’s Mid-Amateur will be played Sept. 25-30 at the Berkeley Hall Club in Bluffton, S.C.
Final pairings for the NHGA Match-Play Championships, which will be played Sept. 22 at the Golf Club of New England:
Senior Division: Craig Steckowych (Portsmouth CC) vs. Bill Everett (Laconia CC).
Mid-Amateur Division: Phil Moore (Canterbury Woods CC) vs. Richard Dichard (Souhegan Woods CC).
Steckowych beat Everett to win the Senior Division championship last year. It was his third consecutive title in this event. Moore and Dichard each advanced to the finals for the first time.
Rules Question: True or False? If a player knocks his ball off the tee without the intent to make a stroke at the ball, the player is allowed to replace the ball on the tee. (Continue reading for the answer.)
A reminder that the New England Senior Amateur will be held Sept. 14-15 at Manchester (Vt.) Country Club. A qualifier is scheduled for Cochecho Country Club in Dover on Aug. 31.
Nashua’s Branden Porter won the Passaconaway Country Club club championship by defeating Alex Thompson in a playoff last Sunday. Porter trailed by one shot after 18 holes of the two-day event, and began Sunday’s round with a triple bogey before mounting his comeback.
Answer to rules question: True. If a ball, when not in play, falls off a tee while a player is addressing it, the ball may be re-teed without penalty. However, if a stroke is made at the ball, the stroke counts (whether the ball moves or not), but there is no penalty.
Source: USGA Rules of Golf.
NH GOLF CALENDAR
Aug. 15-17: New England Junior Amateur (Val Halla Golf Course/Cumberland, Maine)
Aug. 16: NHWGA Senior Legend Classic Championship (Lochmere Golf and Country Club)
Aug. 19: Women’s Mid-Amateur championship (Country Club of New Hampshire)
Aug. 19: Junior Invitational
Aug. 31: Stephanie Thomas Memorial Cup (Windham Country Club)
Sept. 14-15: New England Senior Amateur (Manchester Country Club/Manchester, Vt.)
Sept. 28: NHWGA Fall Classic (Nashua Country Club)