Keith Stone’s back felt good enough for him to advance to the quarterfinals of the NHGA Mid-Amateur Championships.
Stone, after taking a two-week break from golf due to a back injury, defeated Sky Meadow’s Dann Garder 1-up on Friday in match play competition at Beaver Meadow Golf Course in Concord.
Stone joins seven other golfers in the next round set for Friday, July 8, at Keene Country Club. Stone, of Pease Golf Course Online, will face Jalen Rines of The Shattuck Golf Club.
Additional golfers moving on were The Shattuck’s James Kinnunen, who beat Abenaqui Country Club’s Reno Fuller in 21 holes; Sky Meadow’s Sean Gildea, Lake Sunapee Country Club’s Ryan Blossom, Beaver Meadow’s Mark Stevens, Laconia CC’s Jim Cilley and Farmington CC’s Derek Dinwoodie. Blossom and Stevens are good friends, having grown up playing together.
In the Senior Match Play championship, Bob Mielcarz, Craig Steckowych and Danny Arvanitis all advanced to the quarterfinals on Wednesday, July 6 at Keene CC.
Mielcarz will face Arvanitis in the quarters. Steckowych, the defending champ and four-time winner of the Senior Match Play, moved on to face Doug Decaprio.
Additional players moving forward were Tony Fournier, David Larrivee and Allen Pattee.
The players on Friday complimented the golf course, which has a more open look after many trees on the front and back nine have been taken down.
Vermont women take Tri-State competition
The team from Vermont defeated teams from New Hampshire and Maine to defend its title in the Women’s Tri-State tournament at Campbell’s Scottish Highlands in Salem.
The competition featured alternate-shot and singles formats. Vermont amassed 148 points, to Maine’s 135.5 and New Hampshire’s 121.5.