Carys Fennessy celebrates winning the New Hampshire Women's Amateur last week.

CARYS FENNESSY’S performance in last week’s New Hampshire Women’s Amateur was so dominating it raised the following question: Would the tournament benefit by adding match play?

Fennessy, a 16-year-old Dover resident, won the 54-hole stroke-play event by shooting a 1-under-par 215 (68-73-74) at Montcalm Golf Club. Her score was 15 strokes better than anyone else in the field.