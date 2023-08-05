CARYS FENNESSY’S performance in last week’s New Hampshire Women’s Amateur was so dominating it raised the following question: Would the tournament benefit by adding match play?
Fennessy, a 16-year-old Dover resident, won the 54-hole stroke-play event by shooting a 1-under-par 215 (68-73-74) at Montcalm Golf Club. Her score was 15 strokes better than anyone else in the field.
Fennessy led by eight strokes after one round and had a 13-shot lead entering the final 18 holes. She was so good the tournament lacked suspense. Even one day of match play — maybe four golfers after qualifying? — would have made for a much more fan-friendly event and kept things interesting entering the tournament’s final day.
Although she had no issue with three days of stroke play this year (for obvious reasons), Fennessy said she wouldn’t be opposed to adding match play as long as it could be done without extending the tournament beyond three days.
“I think match play would be interesting,” she said. “In match play it’s really anyone’s game. I think that would be a fun format. Most of the events I play in are stroke play, so it would be fun to switch it up. It’s only the second year the (New Hampshire Golf Association) has run this, so I think they’re still trying to figure out what people like.”
Hooksett resident Julianna Megan, the 2022 Women’s Am champion, finished second this year. Although her victory last year came in a sudden-death playoff — plenty of drama there — she said the thought of adding match play crossed her mind when she caddied for a friend in last year’s New Hampshire Men’s Amateur, which has four days of match play after two days of stroke-play qualifying.
“I have thought about it, but I haven’t really come to an answer,” Megan said. “It’s definitely fun watching the men’s tournament during match play. I think that could be fun to try, but I’m not sure how other people feel about it. It’s definitely a different strategy.”
Portsmouth resident Amy Dickison, a member at Breakfast Hill Golf Club, finished third in this year’s Women’s Am, one shot behind Megan. Dickison has also played in the Massachusetts Women’s Amateur, which features two days of stroke-play qualifying after which 32 golfers advance to match play.
“This year it would give people like me more of a chance,” Dickison said following the tournament’s second round. “After qualifying (in the Massachusetts Women’s Am), there were two flights, and if you had a bad day and didn’t make the championship flight you could opt out so you wouldn’t have to take five days off from work.
“I play in a lot of USGA events and a lot of time the seedings (in match play) don’t matter. I wouldn’t mind it.”
N.E. Junior Amateur
The 2023 New England Junior Amateur will be played Monday through Wednesday at Mt. Washington Resort. Seven boys and three girls have been selected to represent each New England state in the 54-hole event. Team scores will be calculated by taking the five best boys scores from each team each day, and each team’s top two girls scores each day. Championships will be awarded to the lowest team score and the lowest individual score.
Valley Seniors
Results from the Valley Seniors Golf event held at Lochmere Country Club in Tilton:
Top 10 Gross: Rick Marasa (79), Michael Martin (81), Jeffery Garland (83), Bill Gallagher (85), Fred Jackson (86), Dave Johnson (86), Jim Dell (88), Ray Martin (88), Whalen Dunn (90), Gil Fuld (91).
Ages 55-74 Gross: Marasa (79), Garland (83), Dell (88).
Ages 55-74 Net: Gallagher (72), James Goddard (74), Steve Felder (77).
Ages 75-92 Gross: Michael Martin (79), Johnson (84), Ray Martin (86).
Ages 75-92 Net: Jackson (67), Fuld (70), Dunn (74).
Closest to the pin: Brian Wulf (15-4).
Two-stroke adjustment because of different course rating from tees.
Rules question
Question: True or False? In stroke play, if a player misses a short putt and in anger holes the ball with the handle end of the club the ball is holed with a penalty of two strokes.
Correct Answer: True.
Source: Rule 10.1a
New Hampshire Golf Calendar
Aug. 7-9: NEGA Junior Amateur (Mt. Washington Resort)
Aug. 8: Women’s Weekly Combined (Pease)
Aug. 8-10: Stroke Play Championship (Ridgewood/Atkinson Resort)
Aug. 12: Live Free Golf Event (Souhegan Woods)
Aug. 15-16: Women’s Mid-Amateur (Ridgewood)
Aug. 20-21: Mid-Amateur Team (Mount Washington)
Aug. 20: Mixed (Mount Washington)
Aug. 22: Women’s Weekly “B’ (Bretwood)
Aug. 24: Stoke Play Series (Hoodkroft)
Aug. 27: Live Free Golf Event (CC of NH)
Aug. 29: Women’s Weekly “A” (Derryfield)
Sept. 5: Women’s Weekly Combined (Den Brae)
Sept. 6-7: Senior Championship (Canterbury Woods)
Sept. 11-12: NEGA Senior Amateur (Fox Hopyard/East Haddam, Conn.)
Sept. 21: Stoke Play Series (Kingswood Gold)
Sept. 26: Fall Classic (Keene)
Oct. 2-4: Mid-Amateur Championship (Rochester)
Oct. 8: Mixed (Kingswood Golf)
Oct. 16: Tournament Series (Cochecho)
Oct. 18: Stroke Play Series (Newport)
Oct. 23: Corporate Challenge (Concord)
Oct. 30: Tournament Series (Laconia)