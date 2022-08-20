Rich Berberian

RICH BERBERIAN

Mica Stark is an avid golfer who, like many people, found himself listening to more and more podcasts in recent years. He married the two interests earlier this year and that marriage produced Granite State Golfers, a podcast focused on amateur golf in New Hampshire.

Stark began podcasting in May and has posted 10 episodes to granitestategolfers.podbean.com. Each episode includes a guest, and so far Stark has interviewed James Pleat, Tara Watt, Craig Steckowych, Jim Cilley, Bob Mielcarz, Phil Pleat, Brandon Gillis, Lauren Thibodeau, Matt Schmidt and Julianna Megan.