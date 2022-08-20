Mica Stark is an avid golfer who, like many people, found himself listening to more and more podcasts in recent years. He married the two interests earlier this year and that marriage produced Granite State Golfers, a podcast focused on amateur golf in New Hampshire.
Stark began podcasting in May and has posted 10 episodes to granitestategolfers.podbean.com. Each episode includes a guest, and so far Stark has interviewed James Pleat, Tara Watt, Craig Steckowych, Jim Cilley, Bob Mielcarz, Phil Pleat, Brandon Gillis, Lauren Thibodeau, Matt Schmidt and Julianna Megan.
“The focus has been on the top amateurs in the state,” Stark said. “The one deviation I had from that so far is when I interviewed Matt Schmidt from the NHGA because I wanted people to understand the role the NHGA plays in hosting these big tournaments in the state.
“Everyone I’ve approached to be on the show has said ‘yes.’ No one has turned me down, which is great. People have been super friendly. It’s been easy to schedule interviews and people have been easy to work with, so that part of it has been really good.”
Stark is a Durham resident and a member at The Oaks Golf Links in Somersworth. He was part of a foursome that played in a charity event at Lake Sunapee Country Club for many years. The foursome included Mielcarz, a nine-time New Hampshire Amateur champion. Stark said he came up with the idea for the podcast after he listened to Mielcarz relay so many good golf stories while they were golfing.
“I wanted others to be able to share their stories,” Stark explained. “The Mielcarz episode stands out because it allowed me to get to know him better. I enjoyed the one with Tara Watt, too. That was a very fun interview just because she has a lot of energy.”
Stark will likely put the podcast on hold sometime this winter, but he does plan to bring it back next year.
“I’ve got enough guests who I still want to reach out to that should get me through a good chunk of the fall,” he said. “It’s been a great side passion project. I love golf – golf is a big part of my life – and I really enjoy podcasts. Always looking to grow the audience for this, but I’ve received great feedback so far, which has been meaningful. I look forward to keeping this going next year.”
Live Free Golf playoffs
The Live Free Golf Tour has completed its regular season, but the tour’s playoff events are open to any amateur golfer regardless if they competed during the regular season or not.
For those unfamiliar with Live Free Golf, it’s run by 38-year-old Manchester resident Chad Lawrence and features tournaments played primarily on Sundays in Maine and New Hampshire.
“I’d really just like it to be known that the tour is open to any amateur golfer,” Lawrence said. “We run 16 events throughout the summer and anyone can play in any of the events. Some people play in only one or two events. We have other people who show up religiously every other Sunday to play. We’d obviously love to continue to grow it. I like to say it’s for the weekend hackers who still have the competitive juices flowing.”
Players earn points in events leading up to the season-ending Colony Cup, which features the top 16 golfers – based on point totals – from Maine and the top 16 from New Hampshire.
The remaining schedule and registration information can be found on the Live Free Golf Tour website: livefreegolf.com.
Griffin tourney a success
Bishop Guertin High School’s 36th Annual Christopher Griffin Memorial Golf Tournament was held Aug. 12 at Passaconaway Country Club. The tournament is named in memory of Chris Griffin, a 1979 BG graduate who died in a car accident in 1986. Proceeds from the event fund five scholarships totaling $6,000 for current and graduating students with an interest in the fine arts who demonstrate financial need.
Results from the event:
Men’s Division
First Place: 58 (13 under par): Greg Genest, Steve Considine, Steve Duprat, Dylan Mullin.
Women’s Division
First Place: 66 (6 under par): Carmen Lesieur, Donna Charbonneau, Cindy McLaughlin, Maureen Power.
Senior Division
First Place: 59 (12 under par): Marty Edwards, Butch Lavoie, Mike Lenzi, Todd Henry.
Sportsman Award (Most honest team)
Scoring 77: Cathy Cosgrove, Sue Dewsnap, Tracy Ryan, Allyson Holbrook.
Contest Holes
Men’s Long Drive (Hole No. 6): Eric Leitch
Women’s Long Drive (Hole No. 6): Tracy Ryan
Straightest Drive (Hole No. 1): Justin Walsh
Putting Contest: Jim Dellagatta
Closest to Pin (Hole No. 4): Jon Whalen (15 feet 2 inches)
Closest to Pin (Hole No. 11): Dan Boucher (5-0)
Closest to Pin (Hole No. 13): Tom Manning (6-8)
Closest to Pin (Hole No. 17): Butch Lavoie (16-0)
Berberian tops field
Hooksett resident Rich Berberian finished first in the teaching pro division of Tuesday’s New England PGA event played at The Cape Club of Sharon (Mass.). Berberian, the teaching pro at Vesper CC in Tyngsborough, Mass., shot a 1-under-par 71 to claim the $1,050 first-place prize.
Abenaqui CC’s Jim Schouller shot a 2-over-par 74 and finished fourth in the head professional division Schouller earned $670.
Rules question
Question: Which of the following is incorrect in match play?
a.) Conceding the next stroke is allowed any time before the opponent’s next stroke is made.
b.) Conceding a hole is allowed any time before the completion of the hole, but not before the players start the hole.
c.) Conceding a match is allowed any time before the result of the match is decided, including before the players start the match.
Correct Answer: b) Conceding a hole is allowed any time before the completion of the hole, but not before the players start the hole. (False).
Source: USGA Rule 3.2b(1).
NH golf calendar
Aug. 21-22: Mid-Amateur Team Championship (Mount Washington)
Sept. 6-7: Senior Championship (Keene CC)
Oct. 3-5: NHGA Mid-Amateur Championship (Owl’s Nest)