GRANTHAM — The downpour hit the Eastman Golf Links a little after 10 Tuesday morning and threw Evan Desjardins off his game a bit. But just a bit.
Play resumed after a 75-minute delay and Desjardins came back out with a couple of bogeys, then recovered quickly and put up another impressive round in the New Hampshire Golf Association Boys Junior Championship.
Desjardins, who plays out of Atkinson Resort and Country Club and will be a senior at Salem High School this fall, shot a 2-over par 73 to match the best round of the day. Paired with his 1-under 70 on Monday — the only subpar round of the event thus far — Desjardins grabbed a six-shot lead on the crowd headed into Wednesday’s final round of the 54-hole stroke play tournament.
Desjardins was at even par through the first 12 holes and chipped onto the 13th green as play resumed.
“I had the chip and I kind of played it just as I wanted to,” he said. “But the greens definitely softened up a little bit so it didn’t run out as much as I would have liked.”
Desjardins bogeyed there and then missed a short par putt on No. 14 for another bogey. He parred the 15th and 16th and went birdie-bogey coming in to close out his round.
“Coming out of the delay, I definitely struggled the first couple of holes,” Desjardins said. “But I was proud of the way I was able to gain my composure again going into the 15th and then kind of put my head down and try to make some birdies coming in from there.”
Jack Meehan, who just graduated from Hanover High School and plays out of Hanover Country Club, had one of the three 73s carded in the Championship Flight on Tuesday and is six strokes behind Desjardins at 149.
Ben Dougherty of North Conway Country Club had a 73 in the top flight as well and with 78-73 totals is in a group of four golfers at 151, eight strokes behind Desjardins.Joining Dougherty are Mathew Gover of Atkinson Resort at 74-77, Colin McCaigue of Amherst Country Club at 77-74 and Mitchell Cormier of Hooper Golf Club at 77-74.
Owen Himmer of Cocheco Country Club also had a 73 on Tuesday and leads the First Flight at 82-73-155.
Meehan, who is headed to Tufts University to study engineering and hopefully play golf, rolled in several long birdie putts on the way to his 73.
“I was happy with my putting and had a few lucky breaks,” Meehan said. “On holes 3 and 6, I rolled in 40-plus footers, on No. 10 I chipped in and then had about a 30-footer on No. 15.”
Meehan, too, was happy with how he was able to come back from the rain break.
“A lot of us convinced ourselves we weren’t going to be going back out there,” he said. “The radar looked bad. When we did go out, it felt like we had stopped 10 hours earlier. I was happy I was starting fresh on the 12th hole, instead of in the middle of a hole, and was able to get a par. I clicked back into the mindset pretty well.”
He admired how Desjardins did, too.
“We’re all chasing Evan,” Meehan said. “He’s super consistent off the tee and into the greens. It’s amazing he was able to shoot 73 after the rain and coming off a 1-under (Monday) in 30-mile-an-hour winds. My bag blew over twice and it was hard to keep a hat on. Today there was no wind but rain and the course played entirely different. Tomorrow should be ideal playing conditions.”
Desjardins spent 30 minutes or more on the putting green after his round. He’ll be looking to close out the tournament with another consistent round.
“I felt pretty solid,” he said. “I scored pretty decently, but I know I could have gone much lower and I’m feeling good going into tomorrow. Some of the short putts I missed are ones if I’m putting well I should be making 95 percent of those. My ball striking this week has been some of the best I’ve struck the ball all year. If I can clean up the putting and chipping, I’ll feel pretty good.”
Desjardins tees off in the final group of the Championship Flight on Wednesday at 8:10 a.m. with Meehan and Gover.
Lorry still leading at NHWGA Championship
Intervale Country Club's Johnna Lorry shot a 5-over-par 77 on Tuesday and maintained her lead in the New Hampshire Women's Golf Association Amateur Championship at Bretwood Golf Course in Keene.
Lorry's two-round total of 148 leads Barb Hecimovich of Atkinson Country Club and Derryfield Country Club's Tara Watt by one stroke heading into today's final round of the 54-hole stroke play tournament. Hecimovich and Watt fired 73s on Tuesday, equaling the best score of the day.
Abenaqui Country Club's Dana Harrity stands alone in fourth place at 150 after a 78 on Tuesday. She is a 16-time winner of the tournament, most recently in 2014.
'Hall' ceremony postponed
Due to the ongoing concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, the NHGA postponed the 2020 New Hampshire Golf Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony scheduled for October.
The ceremony honors the year’s New Hampshire Golf Hall of Fame inductees, NHGA Players of the Year, past champions and other special awards from allied golf associations in the Granite State.
The NHGA hopes to be able to honor this year’s champions in some form at the end of the year.