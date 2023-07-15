Arvanitis and Rollins
Dan Arvanitis, right, and Evan Rollins watch a putt on the 16th hole during Tuesday’s second day of the State Am at Manchester Country Club in Bedford.

 THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER

DERRYFIELD COUNTRY CLUB’S Danny Arvanitis has been competing in the New Hampshire Amateur Championship for more than 50 years. Golf has changed a lot during that time, but the format for the State Am hasn’t.

Even when Arvanitis played in his first State Am as a 16-year-old, the tournament champion was determined by two rounds of stroke play followed by five days of match play, he said.