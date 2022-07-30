DERRYFIELD COUNTRY CLUB’S Tara Watt has a few things working in her favor entering this year’s New Hampshire Women’s Amateur, a three-day event that begins Monday at Concord Country Club.

Watt, 39, won the State Am in 2011 and 2020, and was runner-up to Lauren Thibodeau last year. She’s the favorite heading into this year’s tournament for at least three reasons: