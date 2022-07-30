DERRYFIELD COUNTRY CLUB’S Tara Watt has a few things working in her favor entering this year’s New Hampshire Women’s Amateur, a three-day event that begins Monday at Concord Country Club.
Watt, 39, won the State Am in 2011 and 2020, and was runner-up to Lauren Thibodeau last year. She’s the favorite heading into this year’s tournament for at least three reasons:
• Course knowledge:
When Watt was an assistant coach with the Southern New Hampshire women’s golf team, SNHU used Concord CC as its home course, so she knows her way around the layout.
“I’ve played there a ton because of my time at SNHU,” she said. “I know that course really well. A fun fact: The first State Am I played in in 2005 was at Concord Country Club. I had my high school coach caddie for me (former Kennett coach John Carey) and I played well, but nobody knew who I was because I had never played in any of the New Hampshire (events). I like the course. I’m fairly comfortable with it. I have that little advantage because it is private, and I feel like a lot of people playing may be seeing it for the first time.”
• Her length off the tee:
Everyone in the field will play from the red, or forward, tees on the tournament’s first day. Those in the championship flight will play the final 36 holes from the white tees. The added distance figures to help Watt, who will likely be the longest hitter in the field.
“My strength is off the tee,” she said. “I hit the ball 250 (yards), maybe 250-plus if I really get it, and there’s not a lot of women who can hit the ball that far. For instance, on a par-4, I’ll hit a drive and I’ll have, at most, a wedge in. Other women are hitting drivers and they’ve got long irons.
“Anybody on Day 1 is going to be in contention. After that it’s an entirely different golf course. Put me on a course that’s playing 6,200 yards all day long, as opposed to a course that’s playing 5,000 yards.”
• A reduced field:
This year’s field isn’t lacking players, but it will be missing two of the state’s top female golfers: Thibodeau and Carys Fennessy.
Thibodeau, who has one season left with the Louisville women’s golf team, beat Watt by two strokes to win last year’s State Am at Laconia CC. Thibodeau also won the State Am in 2019.
Fennessey, who will be a sophomore at Dover High School in the fall, won the NHIAA girls individual golf championship last year. She is still recovering after being hit by a golf ball while she was attending this year’s U.S. Open.
“She just got cleared to do some putting after that freak accident, and Lauren is down in Atlanta for the summer,” Watt said. “It was the three of us last year, and then it was the rest of the field.”
Other notables in the field include 16-time champion Dana Harrity of Abenaqui CC; 2020 NHIAA girls individual champion Julianna Megan, a Hooksett resident who attends Pinkerton Academy; and 16-year-old Abenaqui CC member June Doerr, who won the NHGA Girls Junior Championship last week.
Last year, Watt was hired as the first head coach of the Saint Anselm women’s golf program, which will begin its inaugural season this fall. She’ll be facing two of her future players during the State Am, as Nicole Butkus and Lydia Tufts will play for the Hawks this year.
Butkus graduated from St. Thomas Aquinas High School and spent her freshman year at the University of New Hampshire, which does not offer women’s golf. Tufts graduated from Pinkerton in the spring.
“Anybody can win a golf tournament,” Watt said. “It’s just about putting together three solid rounds. Doesn’t matter if you’re a 7-handicap or a scratch golfer. If a course sets up to your game and your eye, mentally it can change how you play. Anybody who’s under an 8-handicap can win this tournament.”
New England Juniors
This year’s New England Junior Amateur will be played Aug. 8-10 at Manchester (Vt.) Country Club. The tourney is an invitational event that features seven boys and three girls from each of the New England state golf associations. Team and individual champions will be determined by 54 holes of stroke play. The top five boys scores and top two girls scores each day count toward the team totals.
Ace at Londonderry CC
Merrimack resident Jason Bird recorded a hole-in-one July 14 at Londonderry CC. Bird used a 6-iron to ace the 160-yard, par-3, seventh hole. The shot occurred during the Londonderry CC Men’s League and was witnessed by Matthew Shears.
Rules question
Question: In stroke play, a player returns his or her scorecard with a total score that is correct, but with a score for one hole missing. What is the correct ruling?
Answer: The player is disqualified.
Source: USGA Rule 3.3b(3).
New Hampshire golf calendar
Aug. 1-3: Women’s State Amateur (Concord CC)
Aug. 8-10: New England Junior Amateur (Manchester, Vt. CC)
Aug. 10-12: NHGA Stroke Play Championship (Sky Meadow CC, Canterbury Woods CC and Windham CC)
Aug. 15-16: Junior All-Star Championship (Windham CC)
Aug. 17-18: Women’s Mid-Amateur (Derryfield CC)
Aug. 30: Stefanie Thomas Championship (Cochecho CC)
Sept. 6-7: Senior Championship (Keene CC)
Oct. 3-5: NHGA Mid-Amateur Championship (Owl’s Nest)