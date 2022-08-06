PEGGY KIRSCH was probably smiling somewhere when Julianna Megan won last week’s New Hampshire Women’s Amateur.
Kirsch played golf at the University of Alabama and then on the LPGA Tour. She lived in Florida, but used to spend a good chunk of her summer giving golf lessons in New Hampshire until 2018, when she died in an automobile accident in Bristol.
Kirsch helped shape Megan’s golf game.
“It’s kind of an interesting story actually,” Megan said. “The summer before I was going into sixth grade, we bought a camper up at Newfound Lake. We were staying up there and right across from the trailer park was a range called “Birdies Range” run by Anne Bryan and we saw that they had lessons for the summer, so we said ‘let’s take lessons’ because my parents had played golf before.
“There was a pro named Peggy Kirsch who came up from Florida to teach. She was good friends with Anne and she got me started. She was amazing. She had such a love for the game. Such a passion. That made me fall in love with the game. She died a couple years later.”
Megan, 17, a member at Hoodkroft Country Club, will be entering her senior year at Pinkerton Academy in the fall. She prevailed in the State Am when she beat Abenaqui CC’s June Doerr on the second hole of a playoff Wednesday at Concord CC. Doerr, 16, attends Winnacunnet High School.
The one-two finish provided the latest chapter in a budding rivalry between Megan, a Hooksett resident, and Doerr, who lives in Hampton Falls. Doerr was the runner-up when Megan won the NHIAA individual championship during her sophomore year at Pinkerton, and Megan finished second to Doerr in the New Hampshire Girls Junior Amateur last month.
Even if it’s short-lived, a healthy rivalry between two of the state’s top female golfers would be a good thing for New Hampshire women’s golf, a sport that for long stretches was dominated by North Hampton’s Dana Harrity (16 State Am titles) and Hampstead’s Lauren Thibodeau (seven straight NH Junior championships and two State Am titles).
Megan said she and Doerr are competitive, but have a good relationship.
“We’re very friendly,” she said. “All of the New Hampshire Junior girls are awesome. I love playing with them. That’s part of why I’ve grown so much in golf is we push each other and support each other. We’re friendly, but we’re also competitive. We push each other in that way, so if the other person wins, we’re equally as happy for their successes. I think that speaks for all of the (NHGA) Girls Junior Golf community.”
Megan entered the Women’s Amateur coming off a victory in the Mike Ryan Memorial Tournament at Derryfield CC. She said he was hoping to perform well in the Women’s Am, but didn’t expect to win.
“Going into the tournament this year, I knew I had improved as a golfer mentally, so I was hoping to put up some scores in the 70s,’” she said. “Just to perform well was my only goal. I really was not expecting to be in first at all. I just wanted to play for myself and be proud of how I played for a solid three days. … I still can’t believe I beat some of these adults.
“This is probably the biggest tournament I’ve won. (The NHIAA championship) was a pretty big win, but this one is at the top, I’d say.”
Groft headed to U.S. Mid-Am
CandiaOaks member Harvin Groft shot a 2-under-par 68 Thursday at Keney Park Golf Course in Hartford, Conn., and earned one of three spots for the 41st U.S. Mid-Amateur, which will be played Sept. 10-15 in Wisconsin. The stroke-play portion of the tournament will be held at Erin Hills Golf Course and Blue Mound Golf & Country Club. The tournament will shift exclusively to Erin Hills for match play.
Groft, who played at Penn State, also qualified for the U.S. Mid-Amateur last year.
New England Juniors in Vermont
A reminder that the 2022 New England Junior Amateur will be played Monday through Wednesday at Manchester (Vt.) Country Club.
The Junior Amateur is an invitational event that features seven boys and three girls from each of the New England state golf associations. Team and individual champions will be determined by 54 holes of stroke play. The top five boys scores and top two girls scores each day count toward the team totals.
Special Olympics Cup
The second SO Cup to benefit the Special Olympics of New Hampshire will be held Tuesday, Aug. 16, at Owl’s Nest Resort and Golf Club in Thornton.
The SO Cup is an 18-hole, four-person scramble with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Players may purchase mulligans, raffle tickets and more on the day of the event. There are several sponsorship opportunities available and some of them include complimentary foursomes for the event.
The night before the golf tournament. there will be a cornhole tournament in the town square at Waterville Valley (33 Village Road) from 5-7 p.m. The entry fee is $25 per person or $50 for teams of two and includes appetizers and soft drinks. The cornhole tourney will offer cash prizes.
More information about Special Olympics New Hampshire is available at www.SONH.org.
Sweeney Post benefit
The Casey Heron-Charlie Clough Memorial Golf Tournament to benefit Sweeney Post baseball will be held Friday at Derryfield Country Club (10 a.m. start). Visit Sweeney Post to register, or contact Sweeney Post athletic director Brian LeVeille at 603.714.7127.
Rules question
Question: In match play, Player A’s ball is in Player B’s line on the putting green. Player B asks Player A to lift his ball under Rule 15.3. Instead of lifting his ball, Player A putts out of turn. What is the correct ruling?
a) No penalty, the stroke stands as played.
b) No penalty, but Player B may require Player A to replay the stroke in the correct order.
c) Player A loses the hole.
d) Player A is disqualified for denying Player B his or her right to play first.
Correct Answer: b) No penalty, but Player B may require Player A to replay the stroke in the correct order.
Source: USGA Rule 6.4a(2).
New Hampshire golf calendar
Aug. 8-10: New England Junior Amateur (Manchester, Vt. CC)
Aug. 10-12: NHGA Stroke Play Championship (Sky Meadow CC, Canterbury Woods CC and Windham CC)
Aug. 15-16: Junior All-Star Championship (Windham CC)
Aug. 17-18: Women’s Mid-Amateur (Derryfield CC)
Aug. 30: Stefanie Thomas Championship (Cochecho CC)
Sept. 6-7: Senior Championship (Keene CC)
Oct. 3-5: NHGA Mid-Amateur Championship (Owl’s Nest)