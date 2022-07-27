Evan Rollins of Laconia Country Club hits out of a bunker on the ninth hole during the New Hampshire Junior Championship Wednesday morning at the Country Club of New Hampshire in North Sutton. Rollins leads the tourney by one stroke heading into Thursday’s final round.
Stephen Ramos, of Atkinson Resort & Country Club, watches his approach shot on the eighth hole during the New Hampshire Junior Championship Wednesday morning at the Country Club of New Hampshire in North Sutton.
Russell Hamel, of Nashua Country Club, follows through on an approach shot on the eighth hole during the New Hampshire Junior Championship Wednesday morning at the Country Club of New Hampshire in North Sutton.
Josiah Hakala, of Beaver Meadow Golf Club Online, hits out of a bunker on the 13th hole during the New Hampshire Junior Championship Wednesday morning at the Country Club of New Hampshire in North Sutton.
Josiah Hakala, of Beaver Meadow Golf Club Online, hits an approach shot on the 13th hole during the New Hampshire Junior Championship Wednesday morning at the Country Club of New Hampshire in North Sutton.
Evan Rollins of Laconia Country Club hits out of a bunker on the ninth hole during the New Hampshire Junior Championship Wednesday morning at the Country Club of New Hampshire in North Sutton. Rollins leads the tourney by one stroke heading into Thursday’s final round.
Stephen Ramos, of Atkinson Resort & Country Club, watches his approach shot on the eighth hole during the New Hampshire Junior Championship Wednesday morning at the Country Club of New Hampshire in North Sutton.
Russell Hamel, of Nashua Country Club, follows through on an approach shot on the eighth hole during the New Hampshire Junior Championship Wednesday morning at the Country Club of New Hampshire in North Sutton.
Josiah Hakala, of Beaver Meadow Golf Club Online, hits out of a bunker on the 13th hole during the New Hampshire Junior Championship Wednesday morning at the Country Club of New Hampshire in North Sutton.
Josiah Hakala, of Beaver Meadow Golf Club Online, hits an approach shot on the 13th hole during the New Hampshire Junior Championship Wednesday morning at the Country Club of New Hampshire in North Sutton.
There’s a new leader at the New Hampshire Junior Championship.
Laconia Country Club’s Evan Rollins fired a 2-over-par 74 on Wednesday to grab a one-shot lead over second-place Sam Maurice of Youth on Course (par 72) heading into Thursday’s scheduled third and final round at the Country Club of New Hampshire in North Sutton.
Rollins stands at 147 after two rounds, with Maurice at 148.
“It was an interesting round,” Rollins told the NHGA. “I hit the ball well the whole day, but I couldn’t get any putts to fall. I had a few three-putts throughout the day.
“I was trying to stay in it, keep hitting the fairways, keep hitting the greens and try to make some pars and birdies when I could.”
First-round leader Jeremy Burke of Hoodkroft Country Club shot a 79 and stands tied for third place with Myles O’Quinn of Portsmouth Country Club at 150, three strokes off the pace. O’Quinn posted the low round of the day — and the only below-par round — a 1-under 71.
Portsmouth CC’s Connor Allard, Jascha Johnston of Youth on Course and Josiah Hakala of Beaver Meadow Golf Club are tied for fifth at 151.
In the girls’ competition, June Doerr of Abenaqui CC fired a 1-under 71 to open a 10-stroke lead over her next-closest pursuer, Julianna Megan (75) of Hoodkroft.
The 54-hole stroke play tournament concludes today.