Youth was served on Monday at the New Hampshire Women’s Amateur Championship. June Doerr, 16, has a six-stroke lead over the rest of the field after one round of the tournament at Concord Country Club.
Doerr, a junior-to-be at Winnacunnet High, was the only player to match par (70). The Abenaqui CC member leads Amy Dickison of Breakfast Hill and Kat Bordeau of Lochmere, both of whom shot 76. One shot further back is a group of four: Derryfield’s Tara Watt, Youth on Course’s Eva Gonzales, Canterbury Woods’ Mindy Inglis-Reid and Beaver Meadow’s Madelyn Savary.
The tournament is a 54-hole stroke-play event over three days. Players were “flighted” after Monday’s 18 holes, with the top 16 now competing in the Championship Flight.
Doerr last week captured the state junior girls’ title at the Country Club of New Hampshire. On Monday, she was 2-under for the first nine holes she played (holes 10-18) and 2-over thereafter, making birdies on Nos. 3, 4, 6 and 17.
Fisher Cats return for 12-game homestand
The New Hampshire Fisher Cats, fresh off a homer-happy series win at Binghamton, return for a 12-game homestand starting with Tuesday night’s game against Richmond.
The Fisher Cats on Sunday clubbed four homers, marking their second four-homer effort of a series they won, four games to two. Davis Schneider, Cam Eden, Trevor Schwecke and Zac Cook homered on Sunday. Cook has 13 homers, second on the team to Orelvis Martinez (24). The Fishers hit a total of 17 homers in the series.
After six games with Richmond (San Francisco Giants), New Hampshire will host Erie (Pittsburgh Pirates) for six more, with the series culminating on Sunday, Aug. 14.
New Hampshire stands in fourth place in the Eastern League’s Northeast Division, four games behind division leader Portland.
UNH football team’s Silver earns honor
Defensive end Josiah Silver of the University of New Hampshire football team on Monday was named to the Stats Perform 2022 Preseason All-America First Team.
Silver, a 6-foot-2, 234-pound defensive end from Hampton, Va., was also named to the 2022 Athlon Sports FCS Preseason All-America Team and to the CAA Preseason All-Conference Team.
The Wildcats open their season on Thursday, Sept. 1 at home against CAA newcomer Monmouth.