Carys Fennessy

Cocheco Country Club’s Carys Fennessy, shown after winning the 2020 New Hampshire Junior Tournament title.

 PROVIDED BY NHGA

Carys Fennessy has come a long way from last summer.

Fennessy, 16, was out of action for most of the 2022 season after being struck in the head by an errant shot at the U.S. Open at the Country Club in Brookline, Mass. But she persevered to get her golf game back and Wednesday showed the results: a 15-stroke victory in the New Hampshire Women’s Amateur Championship at Montcalm Golf Club in Enfield.