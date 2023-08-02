Carys Fennessy has come a long way from last summer.
Fennessy, 16, was out of action for most of the 2022 season after being struck in the head by an errant shot at the U.S. Open at the Country Club in Brookline, Mass. But she persevered to get her golf game back and Wednesday showed the results: a 15-stroke victory in the New Hampshire Women’s Amateur Championship at Montcalm Golf Club in Enfield.
“I’m proving to myself and other people how hard I’ve worked, where I was at, to come back, to where I am now,” Fennessy told the New Hampshire Golf Association. “The hard work I’ve been in, it’s crazy. To finish like this, it means a lot.”
Fennessy, set to begin her junior year at Dover High School, shot a 2-over 74 on Wednesday after building a mammoth lead over the first two days of the three-day stroke play tournament. Combined with a 4-under 68 on Monday and a 73 on Tuesday, she finished 1-under for the week.
Former Pinkerton Academy star Julianna Megan of Hooksett, the tournament’s defending champ, took second place. Megan (75 on Wednesday), an incoming freshman at Holy Cross and a Hoodkroft Country Club member, finished one stroke ahead of Breakfast Hill Golf Club’s Amy Dickison (77 on Wednesday).
Fennessy, of Cocheco Country Club, merely needed to manage the golf course on Wednesday to earn the win. Starting the day with a 13-shot lead, she was consistent on the front nine with eight pars and one bogey. On the back nine, she bogeyed the 10th and 18th holes, birdied the par-5 14th, and parred the rest.
“Today was a grind,” said Fennessy. “I didn’t hit it the way I wanted to the first couple holes, but I was able to make as many pars as I could. I only had one birdie today, I couldn’t get the putts to fall.”