GREENLAND — Brian Adams’ successful summer on his home golf course continued Wednesday at Breakfast Hill Golf Club.
The 16-year-old North Hampton resident and 10-year Breakfast Hill member won the club championship earlier this season and captured his first New Hampshire Golf Association Boys Junior Championship Wednesday after posting a 1-over-par 72 in the final round of the three-day stroke-play tournament.
Adams was the 2018 junior tournament runner-up and did not play in it last summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Phillips Exeter Academy student posted five birdies, four bogeys and one double-bogey and parred the rest of the course Wednesday to finish the tournament with a 6-over 219. He posted the lowest round score of the tournament on Tuesday, when he shot a 1-under 70 at Pease GC in Portsmouth.
“I started out bogey-bogey and finished bogey-bogey but I had five birdies along the way so I was able to keep it together and stay in first position,” Adams said of his third round.
Adams, who started his round on the back nine with flight members Russell Hamel of Nashua Country Club and Mitchell Cormier of Hooper GC, birdied the 12th, 13th and 14th holes to get under par and took the lead for good on the fifth hole. Adams made a long putt for birdie on the par-5 fifth to overtake Hamel, who bogeyed the hole, and parred the next two.
Hamel, who led by one stroke after the second round, Connor Allard of the Golf Club of New England and Cormier tied for third place with 8-over 221 scores. In his first tournament appearance, 14-year-old Josiah Hakala of Beaver Meadow GC placed second with his 7-over 220.
Adams credited most of his birdies Wednesday to a strong putting game.
“I made three birdies in a row after bogeying the first two and they were all decently sized putts so I’m really glad that that worked out,” Adams said, “and I made a couple other nice putts to save and make birdies along the way.”
The third-place finish marked a personal best in the junior championship for both Cormier and Hamel. Cormier, who logged three birdies, four bogeys and a double bogey on Wednesday, placed fourth at last year’s tournament.
“I played good but Brian played a little better today,” said Cormier, who lives in Walpole and will be a junior at Fall Mountain of Langdon this school year.
Hamel, who birdied the 17th hole and posted two of his three bogeys and a double bogey on the front nine, said he drove well but struggled putting in the final round. The 16-year-old Pelham resident also had never played Breakfast Hill before this week’s tournament.
“I was giving myself legit looks for birdie — not like putts that could go in (but) putts that should go in,” Hamel said. “On a given day they would have but I guess today just wasn’t the day.”
Hamel, who will be a senior at Pelham High School this year, said he hit almost every green on the back nine and led by one stroke at the turn, with Adams and Cormier tied for second place.
“I know it’s Brian’s home course and I knew coming into (Wednesday) he was going to definitely put a surge in the leaderboard,” Hamel said.