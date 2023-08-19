Rich Parker, Warren Tibbetts Sr. and Mike Ryan will be inducted into the New Hampshire Golf Hall of Fame in induction ceremonies in November, it was announced Friday by the New Hampshire Golf Association.
The New Hampshire Golf Hall of Fame was established in 2018 to recognize individuals for their contributions to the game of golf in the Granite State. Since then, 16 individuals have been inducted across three classes. The Hall of Fame seeks to identify those who have had a profound effect on the game through accomplishments in playing, volunteerism, teaching or any activity that has made a positive impact on the game within New Hampshire.
“Rich, Mike, and Warren embody all of the qualities that the Hall of Fame Committee is looking for when inducting a new class,” said Matt Schmidt, New Hampshire Golf Association executive director. “All three men have accomplished and given back so much to the game of golf here in New Hampshire.”
The NHGA will also honor all 2023 Players of the Year and will also hand out the Joseph Kane Distinguished Service Award to an individual who has dedicated time to golf in New Hampshire and beyond. This year’s award is being given to Joe Sprague, current United States Golf Association (USGA) Director of Strategic Initiatives.
The induction ceremony is set for Thursday, November 2 at Manchester Country Club in Bedford. The event will be open to the public with tickets available for purchase at a later date.
Rich Parker
With accomplishments spanning both his amateur and professional years, Parker is a two-time New Hampshire Junior champion, winning in 1977 and 1978. As a three-sport athlete at Plymouth State University, Parker won the ECAC individual title in 1982 and was inducted into the Plymouth State Athletic Hall of Fame in 1993.
Professionally, he won three New Hampshire Open titles, one Massachusetts Open, Maine Open and Vermont Open titles. In 1990, he qualified and competed in the U.S. Open at Medinah and competed in the 2010 U.S. Senior Open. He was named Vermont PGA Player of the Year in 1997 and New Hampshire PGA Player of the Year in 1999. Returning to his roots on the amateur side of competition, Parker won the 2018 New Hampshire Senior title and was named New Hampshire Senior Player of the Year that same year.
Parker is the head coach of the Dartmouth College men’s golf team, a position he has held since 2005.
Warren Tibbetts Sr.
Tibbetts claimed his first New Hampshire Amateur title in 1955 and won again 15 years later in 1970. Between those years, he picked up two New England Amateur titles (1960 and 1963) and won the Massachusetts Amateur Championship in 1966.
Tibbetts was a part of the inaugural New Hampshire Tri-State team in 1935 and was a part of the team for two wins over Vermont and Maine. Over the years, Tibbets was a member at multiple courses in New Hampshire, including Derryfield CC, Manchester CC, Green Meadow GC and The Maplewood GC. He claimed the club championship title at Manchester CC seven times as well as the Derryfield CC club championship title.
After turning professional, Tibbetts served as the interim professional at Manchester CC while Joe Makara served in the military. He also served as the head golf pro at Lake Sunapee CC.
Tibbetts passed away in 2008.
Mike Ryan, PGA
Inducted for his contributions to the game as a PGA pro, Ryan joined the PGA Apprentice Program and was elected to the PGA of America in 1981. Starting out, he was the assistant golf pro at Plausawa Valley CC, now Pembroke Pines CC. From there, he went on to take other assistant golf pro positions until being named the head golf pro at Derryfield CC in 1996, where he stayed the remainder of his career. While at Derryfield, he created the Mike Ryan Learning Center with golf simulators for golfers to enjoy year-round.
Over the course of his career, he garnered many honors, including NH PGA Junior Golf Leader, NH PGA Teacher of the Year and in 2017 was named NH PGA Professional of the Year.
In his memory, the NHGA holds the Mike Ryan Memorial Tournament, formerly the Red Ryan, at Derryfield CC, bringing together junior golfers from around the state to compete in a match play format championship.