Rich Parker, Warren Tibbetts Sr. and Mike Ryan will be inducted into the New Hampshire Golf Hall of Fame in induction ceremonies in November, it was announced Friday by the New Hampshire Golf Association.

The New Hampshire Golf Hall of Fame was established in 2018 to recognize individuals for their contributions to the game of golf in the Granite State. Since then, 16 individuals have been inducted across three classes. The Hall of Fame seeks to identify those who have had a profound effect on the game through accomplishments in playing, volunteerism, teaching or any activity that has made a positive impact on the game within New Hampshire.