“Captain America” won’t be providing any electricity on the course for the United States Ryder Cup team later this month. Patrick Reed was not among the six picks named by U.S. captain Steve Stricker on Wednesday.
Stricker was provided an additional two captain’s picks after the event was postponed from last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, changing the qualification period for the team.
Reed, who sports a 7-3-2 record and is 3-0 in singles play in three previous Ryder Cup appearances, appeared to be in excellent position to claim a spot before suffering a wrist injury and then being hospitalized with pneumonia. After missing the first two legs of the playoffs, Reed qualified in the final position for the Tour Championship.
He moved up five spots to finish in 25th place, carding a low round of 66 on Saturday, but it was not enough to convince Stricker to put the polarizing Reed on his team.
On Wednesday, Stricker picked Daniel Berger, Harris English, Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth.
They will join Collin Morikawa, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas and Patrick Cantlay, who qualified after the Tour Championship.
The United States will face Team Europe at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin from Sept. 24-26. Stricker also officially announced that Fred Couples and Phil Mickelson will join Furyk, Zach Johnson and Davis Love III as vice captains.