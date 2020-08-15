ENFIELD — You can’t make a great comeback unless you get behind, and that’s what Carter Country Club’s Pat Pelletier did at this week’s New Hampshire Golf Association Stroke Play Championship.
Pelletier entered Friday’s final round at Montcalm Golf Club eight shots behind leader Mark Stevens, but prevailed in a one-hole playoff to capture the Stroke Play Championship for the third consecutive year.
Perhaps an even bigger surprise than Pelletier’s comeback victory was the fact that Stevens wasn’t involved in the playoff. Instead, Hooper Golf Course’s Ryan Kohler tied Pelletier at 7-under-par (209) after 54 holes of regulation play.
Pelletier, a 32-year-old Lebanon resident, prevailed when he knocked in an 18-inch putt for par on the first playoff hole (No. 1) after Kohler missed his four-foot par putt.
“At the beginning of the day if you told me I’d be in a playoff that didn’t involve Mark I’d have told you, ‘No way,’” Pelletier said. “I’ve never been part of something like that.”
Stevens, who was representing Beaver Meadow Golf Course, began the day with a 5-stroke lead over Beaver Meadow’s Jim Cilley, but after nine holes the lead had all but evaporated. Pelletier was in second place, one shot back of Stevens, on the 10th tee.
Kohler, a 36-year-old Chesterfield resident, joined the fun during Friday’s back nine. Pelletier had a one-stroke lead over Kohler for most of the final nine holes, but moved into a share of the lead when Pelletier made a bogey on the par-3 17th hole. Pelletier had to make an eight-foot par putt on the 18th hole to force a playoff.
“I had no expectations today as far as running down the leader,” Kohler said. “It was really more of a mindset of just playing a good round of golf and seeing how low you can get it and seeing where that stacks up at the end of the day.”
Kohler opened the tournament with a 77, but shot a 64 on Day 2 and, like Pelletier, a 68 Friday. He played baseball at Keene State College, but turned to golf once he graduated from college.
“You can’t go long on that hole (No. 1, the playoff hole) and I went long,” Kohler said. “I felt really good standing over that putt just because I made about the same length putt on 18 to save par to get into the playoff.”
Despite a 74 Friday, Cilley finished third at 212. Stephen Goodridge of Eastman Golf Links and Stevens tied for fourth at 213. Stevens shot 80 Friday after finishing with a 66 and a 67 during the tournament’s first two rounds.
“(Stevens) is one of the nicest guys you’ll ever meet and he never once showed his frustration,” Pelletier said. “He just played golf. He told me he couldn’t believe how off he felt compared to the first two rounds. That’s why golf is such a cruel game.”
Pelletier and Stevens were teammates — and roommates — when both played golf at the University of Rhode Island. Both also played pro golf before regaining their amateur status.
“I played solid, steady golf,” Pelletier said. “I birdied most of the holes that I should have and then the difficult holes I played solid. I think 2, 17 and 18 were the only holes where I had a par putt I had to stress over.
“I really didn’t think I had a chance of winning, then I was one back on the 10th tee. Everything happened in a hurry.”