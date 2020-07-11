NASHUA — COVID-19 has made the 117th edition of the New Hampshire Golf Association’s Amateur Championship unlike any other, but aside from some mask-wearing spectators and a bit of social distancing, the tournament has been looked much the same.
“If you told me 12 weeks ago that we’d be here with 156 players I would have told you that you were insane — that there was no chance we were going to be able to at least run a State Am the way that we’re used to having it,” NHGA Executive Director Matt Schmidt said last week. “We were talking about contingencies of having only 120 players, maybe less than that if we needed to.”
But the tournament format didn’t change, spectators have been able to enjoy a beverage or smoke a cigar while watching the tournament at the Nashua Country Club course, and everybody seemed to appreciate the opportunity to spend some time outside in the fresh air.
“I think once we got golf courses open,” said Schmidt, “and then really when golf got moved on to Phase 2 about two weeks after we started with Phase 1, I think at that point we were optimistic that we would be able to pull this off the way that everybody’s used to with a full field of 156 players.”
Golfers showed more interest in playing in the State Am this year than in most years. Schmidt said 317 people signed up to qualify for this year’s event, which is the most since 2007.
“I think that just shows a lot of the pent-up need to play golf that a lot of people had,” Schmidt said. “I think the host site says a lot about that too, coming back to Nashua, but it’s therapeutic for people to be out on the golf course. The first time I played when we reopened after weeks and weeks and weeks of trying to get golf courses open everything finally felt normal for once. You could be outside, be away from people and you could feel safe. Nobody has said ‘I don’t feel safe. I don’t feel like I should be out here.’”
Derryfield Country Club’s Dan Arvanitis, who made the cut and advanced to the second round of match play last week in the State Am, said he wasn’t sure the event would be held this year.
“To be honest with you, when this (news about COVID-19) first came out I didn’t think we’d have it, but the NHGA and Nashua Country Club are running a great tournament,” Arvanitis said. “The rules are back to normal really. You can take the pins out now, and you can use the rakes in the bunkers, so we’re back to playing normal golf.
“We’re outside. As long as you social distance, golf can be played. Everybody’s happy. It’s great. I’m glad we’re back playing.”
The NHGA canceled the New Hampshire Open in April largely because that tournament attracts a lot of golfers who don’t reside in New Hampshire. Schmidt said a high priority was placed on going forward with this year’s State Am.
“That decision (cancelling the New Hampshire Open) was made because that’s an event where you’re looking at 90 percent of the field probably is coming from out of state, and at that point we weren’t sure if we were going to be allowed to have out-of-state golfers,” Schmidt said. “We pulled the trigger on that event really early.
“If we had to cancel every other event on the schedule and keep the State Am, that’s what the schedule would look like this year. I think it makes the players feel normal again. They’re out here playing tournament golf. They’re at the Am. All of a sudden everything else that’s going on in the world, COVID and non-COVID … nobody’s thinking about it. You feel the energy. Everybody’s happy to be out here and happy to be playing.”