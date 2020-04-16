The PGA Tour on Thursday announced additional modifications to its schedule, delaying the resumption of the season to the second week of June after initially targeting late May amid the novel coronavirus pandemic that has put the sports world on hiatus.
The Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, June 11-14 is slated to be the first event since PGA Tour officials suspended the schedule following the cancellation of the Players Championship March 12 at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. The event will be closed to the general public, according to the PGA Tour.
A total of 14 events, 10 conducted by the PGA Tour, comprise the rebooted schedule, including only three of the four majors after the cancellation of the British Open for the first time since World War II.
The PGA Championship, originally May 14-17, was moved to Aug. 6-9 in San Francisco, which has been among the epicenters of the coronavirus outbreak.
The U.S. Open, originally June 18-21, is scheduled for Sept. 17-20 at fabled Winged Foot in Mamaroneck, N.Y.
The Masters, regularly the first major of the season that was to conclude this past Sunday, has been pushed back to Nov. 12-15.
Additionally, the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in Haven, Wis., has been moved to the weekend following the U.S. Open, with the United States seeking to regain the trophy on the heels of lopsided loss to the Europeans, 17½ to 10½, in 2018 in Paris.
“Today’s announcement is another positive step for our fans and players as we look toward the future,” Monahan said, “but as we’ve stressed on several occasions, we will resume competition only when — working closely with our tournaments — it is considered safe to do so under the guidance of the leading public health authorities.”
The Tour announced it plans to close the first four events of the revamped schedule to spectators while continuing to monitor the situation to determine, with direction from local and state officials, the most appropriate on-site access in each market.
After the Charles Schwab Challenge, the next three events are the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn.; the Rocket Mortgage Classic from Detroit Golf Club; and the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic debuted last season as a replacement for the Quicken Loans National, which Tiger Woods hosted annually, after a lack of sponsorship scrapped the PGA Tour’s former regular stop in the Washington metropolitan region.
The RBC Heritage that had been slated for this week and canceled March 17, meanwhile, is back on the schedule, taking the slot the U.S. Open formerly occupied before being postponed.