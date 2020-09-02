The PGA Tour announced Wednesday that it will hold a "super season" of 50 tournaments in 2020-21, the most in 45 years.
The season begins next week with the Safeway Open in Napa, Calif., Sept. 10-13.
The season features 14 tournaments that were postponed or canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The schedule, which reflects a net increase of one tournament over the original 2019-20 schedule, features the most tournaments in a season since 1975 (51).
Three events postponed in 2020 -- U.S. Open (Sept. 17-20), Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship (Sept. 24-27) and Masters Tournament (Nov. 12-15) -- will be played in the fall portion of the 2020-21 season and again in their traditional dates during the 2021 calendar year, along with 11 tournaments that were canceled and not rescheduled as a result of the pandemic, including The Players Championship.
In addition, with the postponement of the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2020, the men's Olympic Golf competition will take place July 26-Aug. 1, 2021, as a standalone event for the first time.
"If you're a golf fan, this is a dream season with more significant events than ever before, including the Olympic Games," PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement. "Building our schedule is always complicated, but never more so as over the past several months as we continue to navigate challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic."
The FedExCup Playoffs will consist of three events: The Northern Trust returns to Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, N.J., which will host the event for the fourth time; the BMW Championship will be played for the first time at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Md.; and the season-ending Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta will conclude on Sept. 5, 2021.