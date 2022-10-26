Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., is home to the Masters tournament

 MIKE SEGAR/reuters file

WASHINGTON - Augusta National Golf Club, the U.S. Golf Association and PGA of America are included in the U.S. Justice Department's antitrust investigation into professional golf, according to a Wall Street Journal report on Wednesday that cited people familiar with the matter.

A spokeswoman for the USGA, which is the national governing body for golf in the United States, confirmed to Reuters that the organization has been contacted by the Justice Department and is fully complying with all requests.