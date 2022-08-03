A cadre of golfers including Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour on Wednesday.

Eleven golfers now on the LIV Golf Series joined the lawsuit, which challenges their suspension from the PGA Tour. Three of the 11 -- Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford, Matt Jones -- are seeking a temporary restraining order to be allowed to participate in the FedEx Cup playoffs, which begin next week.