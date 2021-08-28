Phil Mickelson took aim at the United States Golf Association on Friday for its plan to limit the length of drivers to 46 inches.
“Word is USGA is soon rolling back driver length to 46 inches,” Mickelson wrote on Twitter. “This is PATHETIC. 1st it promotes a shorter more violent swing (injury prone,) doesn’t allow for length of arc to create speed, and during our 1st golf boom in 40 years, our amateur gov body keeps trying to make it less fun.”
Mickelson, who reportedly uses a 47.5-inch driver, responded to several comments under his initial tweet. He called the governing golf body “amateurs” and said “logic isn’t their strong suit.”
He became the oldest golfer to capture a major championship after winning the PGA Championship in May, just before his 51st birthday. He has been a major-tournament champion in three different decades.
DeChambeau ‘settles’ for a 60
Bryson DeChambeau missed a 6-foot birdie putt that would have secured a 59 for the 13th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history.
DeChambeau had to settle for a 12-under 60 that gave him sole possession of the lead when play was suspended due to darkness at the BMW Championship on Friday.
“I misread the putt, but it was an awesome opportunity,” DeChambeau told Golf Channel after the round. “I had a couple of shots, a couple of opportunities on 17 and 18, and it didn’t happen. But still really proud of the way I handled myself. It’s great to feel pressure again, which is awesome.”
It would have marked the first 59 on tour since Scottie Scheffler at The Northern Trust in 2020 and the third 59 in FedEx Cup playoffs history.
DeChambeau made eagle at the par-5 fourth and 16th holes at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Md., and added eight birdies without a bogey.
The round put DeChambeau at 16 under through two rounds. He held a one-shot advantage over Patrick Cantlay (63 on Friday) and Spain’s Jon Rahm, who was 7 under for his round through 15 holes, when play was suspended.
DeChambeau, 27, is the No. 6 player in the Official World Golf Rankings and won his first major at the 2020 U.S. Open.