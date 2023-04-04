The Masters

From left, Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson watch Harold Varner (not pictured) hit his tee shot on the 12th hole during a practice round at the Masters on Tuesday.

 REUTERS

Phil Mickelson has returned to the premises of Augusta National Golf Club one year after taking a leave of absence from the game at the commencement of the LIV Golf controversy.

Mickelson did not play the 2022 Masters, which took place several weeks after he made controversial comments about Saudi Arabia and the then-upstart LIV league to golf writer Alan Shipnuck.