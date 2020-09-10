Make that seven New Hampshire Senior Championship titles for Nashua Country Club’s Phil Pleat.
Pleat shot a 3-over-par 75 over the final 18 holes on Wednesday and finished at 4-over 148 at Atkinson Resort and Country Club to win the two-day tournament by four strokes. Bob Kearney of Brentwood Golf Course was runner-up at 152.
Angelo Battaini of the host club, along with David Kane of Derryfield CC, Bill Everett of Laconia Country Club and Dan Arvanitis of Derryfield, tied for third at 154.
Pleat was at his best down the stretch on Wednesday, sandwiching a par on 15 between birdies on 14 and 16. He won his first New Hampshire Senior title in 2011. Wednesday also marked his 21st NHGA championship.
Pleat’s son James won the State Amateur Championship back in July with Phil doing the caddying for him.