The 151st Open Championship

Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy follows a shot at the British Open.

 REUTERS

A vast majority of the 70 players who qualified for the playoffs ditched an informational meeting with PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan on Tuesday.

Tour player directors Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy were among the absentees and only 25 players were counted in roll call at a meeting scheduled to share “information and new details” around the pending framework agreement to merge with LIV Golf.