NORTH CONWAY – It'll be an all-Nashua matchup in the 118th New Hampshire Amateur Championship final on Saturday.
James Pleat of Nashua Country Club will go for his second straight State Am title on Saturday after he survived two more rounds of match play Friday.
He will face Brandon Gillis of Sky Meadow Country Club, looking for his first-ever title in the tournament.
Pleat began Friday by defeating Ryan Kohler (Hooper Golf Course in Walpole), 5 and 4, in the quarterfinals. That set up a semifinal match with another past champion, Jim Cilley of Laconia Country Club. Pleat won the match on the 17th hole, 3 and 1.
Gillis’ road to the final was courtesy of a pair of 1-up wins, first in the quarterfinals against Scott Underhill (Canterbury Woods Country Club) then in the semis against Brett Wilson (Golf Club of New England of Stratham).
Saturday's 36-hole match play final will begin at 7 a.m.