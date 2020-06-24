Positive tests for the coronavirus are reshaping the field at the Travelers Championship.
Brooks Koepka, ranked fourth in the latest world golf rankings and a favorite in Cromwell, Conn., this week, and Graeme McDowell withdrew from the tournament Wednesday after their caddies tested positive for COVID-19.
Webb Simpson also withdrew after having a family member test positive within the past 24 hours. Chase Koepka also pulled out because he played a practice round with older brother Brooks and McDowell and their respective caddies.
Cameron Champ withdrew Tuesday afternoon because of a positive test and Nick Watney was forced out of the RBC Heritage in South Carolina last week when he tested positive.
“I live in the same area as them,” Justin Thomas said Wednesday of Chase and Brooks Koepka. “Chase lives probably 30 minutes from me or something like that. But I don’t play with Chase very often now, and Brooks kind of does his own thing. But I’ve played a bunch with Chase or been around Chase a pretty good bit.”
Thomas finished tied for 10th at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Texas and tied for eighth last week at the RBC Heritage.
The PGA Tour confirmed the positive tests of caddies Ken Comboy (McDowell) and Ricky Elliott (Brooks Koepka) on Wednesday, one day before the tournament gets underway.
Thomas said he’s still getting comfortable with all of the health and safety protocols in place on tour, including banning handshakes, and admits he was guilty of violations out of habit last week. But he said he doesn’t personally “have any concerns” related to the coronavirus.