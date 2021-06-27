Ryan Quinn of Breakfast Hill Golf Club in Greenland won the 2021 Seacoast Amateur Golf Championship on Sunday with a final round 70 at Portsmouth Country Club.
Quinn opened the three-day tournament with an 80 at Abenaqui Country Club in Rye, but followed that with a 68 at his home club on Saturday.
Quinn finished with a three-day total of 218, 3-over par for the three-day event.
Brian Adams of Breakfast Hill, 2020 champion Harvin Groft of The Oaks Golf Links and Nick Hampoian of The Country Club of New England shared second place with 12-over par scores of 227.
Kevin Strong of Rochester Country Club was fifth with a 13-over par score of 228.