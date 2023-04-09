There’s nothing subtle about Jon Rahm. His size more closely resembles a brawling bar bouncer than a professional golfer. His hands could double as oven mitts. He’s a large man with a soft voice, but fiery to the point he’s good for a spiked driver head or three over the course of 18 holes.
Rahm, 28, has spent the better part of seven years battering competition on the PGA Tour. He was a favorite strolling — or steamrolling, perhaps — into Augusta National this weekend. But for the bulk of the last five years, the hulking Spaniard seemed like a cheapened version of what his play has indicated — that he’s a winner, and a damn good one.
Sunday offered dramatic proof.
Rahm ran away with a wet and wild 2023 Masters title, finishing 12-under for the tournament with a final round 69. He earned his first green jacket and second major title in a simplistic, almost boring fashion that such massive humans are rarely capable of.
Rahm stayed above the madness of a leaderboard that flashed more names than a phonebook throughout the afternoon. He batted away playing partner Brooks Koepka methodically, turning their mano-a-mano duel into a plea for “no más” by day’s end. And, by the 18th hole, he had a four-shot cushion to sit on as he walked up a fairway still slick from biblical rain of days past.
Patrons roared. Rahm’s name echoed. And a tailor awaited his measurements.
Jon Rahm is now and forever a Masters champ.
These moments in golf are rare. There’s a certain randomness to what can happen atop a leaderboard at Augusta National (Danny Willett and Charl Schwartzel have Masters titles, for goodness sake). This tournament itself has been a weird Masters. Rain delays. Falling trees. You know, the usual.
But Koepka vs. Rahm is the kind of heavyweight bout Don King would dream of. It’s firepower vs. more firepower. It’s PGA Tour vs. LIV. (Koepka’s general indifference toward his current employer, aside.) It’s a past major champ finding his form vs. another who feels deserving of more prominent titles than he actually owns.
The duel technically began on Saturday. Cold conditions. Howling wind. Mucky walkways. Heavy rain. The kind of stuff you expect at St. Andrews, not Augusta National.
Players charged back out onto the course just after 11 a.m. Saturday for the start of the third round. Organizers insisted the heavy stuff wouldn’t come down for a while. Soaked hands, feet and ball caps suggested otherwise. But on they played — at least until play was suspended at 3:15 p.m. Saturday. Koepka and Rahm still had 30-ish holes to play.
If Sunday’s final round was a heavyweight bout, the final 12 holes of Koepka and Rahm’s morning session served as a woozy undercard.
The sharpness that vaulted Koepka to the top of the leaderboard dissipated. He hit just seven greens in the round after doing so 29 times over his first 36 holes. Koepka promptly paired birdies on holes 2 and 8 with bogies on 7, 12 and 17 to keep Rahm within two shots.
But as Koepka bobbled, Rahm’s haymakers missed their marks. Rahm reached the par 5 13th in three shots, then three-putted for bogey, lipping out a short par putt. He followed that by missing makeable birdie putts on 14 and 15, before bogeying 16 via a wayward tee shot.
All the while smiley Norweigian Viktor Hovland, who finished 6-under par, ripped off five straight birdies on his third round back nine to pull within three shots of Koepka by morning’s end.
Rahm was steady on Sunday. He hit his spots. He scrambled when he needed to. Birdies on 3 and 8 closed the gap. Koepka’s undoing, perhaps a product of too many 54-hole LIV golf events, aided in the effort. A Rahm par and Koepka bogey on the 6th gave Rahm his first outright lead.
Rahm never relented — even as 52-year-old Phil Mickelson (8-under) and past champ Jordan Spieth (7-under) nipped at his heels.