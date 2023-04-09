The Masters

Spain’s Jon Rahm celebrates after winning his first Masters title on Sunday.

 MIKE SEGAR/reuters

There’s nothing subtle about Jon Rahm. His size more closely resembles a brawling bar bouncer than a professional golfer. His hands could double as oven mitts. He’s a large man with a soft voice, but fiery to the point he’s good for a spiked driver head or three over the course of 18 holes.

Rahm, 28, has spent the better part of seven years battering competition on the PGA Tour. He was a favorite strolling — or steamrolling, perhaps — into Augusta National this weekend. But for the bulk of the last five years, the hulking Spaniard seemed like a cheapened version of what his play has indicated — that he’s a winner, and a damn good one.