PGA: TOUR Championship - Final Round

Patrick Cantlay lines a putt on the 7th hole during the final round of the Tour Championship golf tournament in this 2021 file photo.

 Adam Hagy/USA TODAY Sports

Responding for a second straight week to another star golfer's complaints about his slow play, Patrick Cantlay again made no apologies.

"I'm definitely slower than average, have been my whole career," the world's fourth-ranked player told reporters Wednesday. "I definitely take my time."