BEDFORD – Chris Crawford made a business trip to New Hampshire this week, and it proved to be worthwhile.
Despite a mediocre final round, Crawford hung on to win this year’s New Hampshire Open, which was held at Manchester Country Club. Crawford, a Bensalem, Pa., resident, shot a 7-under-par 206 for the 54-hole event to earn the $10,000 first prize.
Shawn Warren of Falmouth, Maine, finished in second place, one shot behind Crawford, a former standout at Drexel who qualified for his third U.S. Open earlier this year.
Crawford bogeyed two of his first six holes during Friday’s final round, but birdied two of the final three holes on the front nine and was at even par at the turn. His final nine holes featured eight pars and one bogey.
“A couple of the holes in the middle of the back nine were a struggle,” Crawford said. “I hit some poor shots to be honest, and I was just trying to hang in. I did pay attention to the leaderboard and saw no one was really taking it too deep. I figured if I just hung around and made some pars, I might be able to have a chance at the end.”
New Boston’s Greg Gionfriddo was the top New Hampshire finisher. Gionfriddo placed 10th with a 210 (72-70-68).
Dover’s Ryan Zetterholm was the low amateur (216).
It was the 11th time Manchester Country Club has been the site for the New Hampshire Open.
❐❐❐
Two of the state’s top golf events will be held this week:
-- The NHWGA Amateur Championship will begin Monday at Laconia Country Club. This year’s 55-player field includes 2020 NHWGA Junior Champion Carys Fennessy (Cochecho CC), 2019 State Am champion Lauren Thibodeau (Windham CC), 2020 State Am champion Tara Watt (Derryfield CC) and 16-time State Am champion Dana Harrity (Abenaqui CC).
The NHWGA State Am is a three-day (54 holes) stroke play tournament. All golfers will compete from the same set of tees during the first round. After that players will be placed in flights based on Round 1 scores.
-- The NHGA Junior Championship also starts Monday and will be played at Breakfast Hill Golf Club in Greenland (Monday and Wednesday) and Pease Golf Course in Portsmouth (Tuesday).
Portsmouth Country Club’s Connor Allard and Laconia Country Club’s Evan Rollins are among the golfers in this year’s tournament, which will feature 54 holes of stroke play. Allard beat Rollins in the Mike Ryan Memorial Championship’s Elite boys final at Derryfield Country Club last month.
Atkinson Resort and Country Club’s Evan Desjardins, who won last year’s NHGA Junior Championship at Eastman Golf Links, did not enter this year’s tournament.
❐❐❐
Manchester resident Danny Arvanitis was one of two golfers who advanced from Tuesday’s USGA Senior Amateur qualifier in Manchester, Vt. Arvanitis, a member at Derryfield Country Club, and Mike McKenna each shot an even-par 72 at Manchester Country Club. McKenna represented Far Corner Golf Club in Boxford, Mass.
This year’s U.S. Senior Amateur will be played Aug. 28-Sept. 2 at Detroit Country Club in Grosse Pointe Farms, Mich. The tournament is open to any golfer 55 years or older (as of Aug. 28) and whose handicap does not exceed 7.4. The tournament field will include 156 players.
❐❐❐
Rules Question: In tournament stroke play a competitor returns her scorecard with the correct hole-by-hole scores, but her total score is one stroke lower than her correct score. What is the correct ruling? (Continue reading for the answer.)
❐❐❐
Next summer Nashua CC’s James Pleat will have an opportunity to win his third straight State Amateur championship. Only three golfers have won the tournament at least three years in a row: L.H. Dowling (1919-21), Thomas J. Leonard (1947-52) and Bob Mielcarz (1977-79).
The 2022 State Am will be played at Abenaqui Country Club.
❐❐❐
Answer to rules question: The tournament committee should correct the total score and the player should not incur a penalty. The player is responsible for submitting the correct hole-by-hole score, but the tournament committee is responsible for the addition of those scores and the correct total score.
Source: USGA Rules of Golf.
❐❐❐
NEW HAMPSHIRE GOLF CALENDAR
Aug. 2-4: Junior Championship (Pease GC)
Aug. 2-4: NHWGA Amateur Championship (Laconia CC)
Aug. 9: Senior and Mid-Amateur Match Play Semifinals (Lake Sunapee CC)
Aug. 10: Stroke Play Championship (Keene CC)
Aug. 15-17: New England Junior Amateur (Val Halla Golf Course/Cumberland, Maine)
Aug. 19: Junior Invitational (TBA)
Sept. 14-15: New England Senior Amateur (Manchester Country Club/Manchester, Vt.