WHEN the New Hampshire Women’s Golf Association holds its amateur championship Aug. 3-5 at Keene’s Bretwood Golf Course, Hampstead’s Lauren Thibodeau won’t be there to defend her title.
Thibodeau, who won last year’s NHWGA Amateur Championship at Breakfast Hill Golf Club in Greenland, is spending most of the summer at the University of Louisville, where she will be a junior on the women’s golf team in the fall. Thibodeau, a Pinkerton Academy graduate, has played in three tournaments so far this summer: the Golfweek Myrtle Beach Collegiate, the Michigan Open and the Kentucky Open.
She’s currently focused on the Ladies National Golf Association Amateur Championship, a three-day event in Gallatin, Tenn., that begins Monday.
“That’s basically my biggest tournament this summer because there’s 144 people playing in it and the top two and ties get into the USGA Women’s Amateur,” Thibodeau said. “It (qualifying for the USGA Women’s Amateur) would definitely be very satisfying. It would show all the hard work I’ve put in this winter, the summer and a little bit of the spring. Even if I get top 10, that would be a big deal for me and show that my game is moving in the right direction.”
Thibodeau, who is now using an arm-lock putter, earned an exemption into the LNGA Amateur by winning last year’s NHWGA State Am.
“I will miss not playing in the State Am,” Thibodeau said. “I’ve played at Bretwood a lot and really like playing there. It just didn’t fit into my schedule.”
Thibodeau’s sophomore season at Louisville was cut short by COVID-19. A fifth year of athletic eligibility will likely be available to her if she wants to pursue it.
“That’s one good thing that’s come out of this,” she said. “Right now it’s a little early to know if I want to take that or not. I’m definitely thinking about it, but it’s a couple years ahead at this point.
“We were at a tournament when everything got canceled. Not the most fun experience there.”
Thibodeau remains hopeful that there will be a fall golf season at Louisville, but she said at this time there’s been no definitive word.
“They haven’t given us a date for when that will be announced,” she said. “They’ll have to make some decisions soon because three of my teammates are overseas and when they get back they’ll have to quarantine for 14 days before school starts. Right now it’s still a little bit of a waiting game.”
Will Huang (Golf Club of New England), Jack Brown (Nashua CC), Jake Hollander (The Shattuck) and Harvin Groft (The Oaks) were the New Hampshire golfers who made the cut in this year’s New England Golf Association Amateur Championship, which concluded Thursday at Concord (Mass.) CC.
John Broderick of Dedham (Mass.) Country and Polo Club won the tourney by beating Bradford (Mass.) CC’s Nick Maccario in a playoff. Both golfers shot a 4-under-par 206 in the tournament, which was shortened to three rounds because of bad weather.
Huang finished in a tie for eighth (214), Brown tied for 14th (216), Hollander tied for 21st (217) and Groft finished in a tie for 43rd (224).
No golfer representing a New Hampshire club has finished first in the New England Amateur since Portsmouth Country Club’s Craig Steckowych won the event in 2001. New Castle resident Nick McLaughlin won the 2015 New England Amateur, but was representing Far Corner Golf Club in Boxford, Mass.
Three qualifying events will be held for this year’s NEGA Senior Amateur, which will be held Sept. 15-16 at the Mt. Washington Resort and Golf Course in Bretton Woods.
— Aug. 6: Acushnet River Valley GC (Acushnet, Mass.)
— Aug. 20: The Windham Club (North Windham, Conn.)
— Aug. 27: Brattleboro CC (Brattleboro, Vt.)
The tournament is open to amateur golfers who are at least 55 by Sept. 15 of this year and who hold a membership in a NEGA member club with an up-to-date USGA/GHIN Handicap Index that does not exceed 12.0.
The tournament format features 18 holes of stroke play each day.
The NEGA Junior Amateur Championship will not be held this summer. The event, which was scheduled to be played Aug. 11-12 at Ledgemont CC in Seekonk, Mass., was canceled in May because of COVID-19.
The NEGA Junior Amateur is an invitational event. Seven boys and three girls from each New England state are selected to compete in 54-hole team and individual stroke-play competition.
The 2021 NEGA Junior Amateur will be held in Maine, but the host course has not been announced.
.
Bow’s Bertrand LeFebvre recorded the first hole-In-one of his career Thursday at Concord Country Club. He used a 7-iron to ace the 160-yard 16th hole.
The shot was witnessed by Concord’s Chick Smith, Concord’s Bob Mielcarz and Dunbarton’s Bill VerPlanck.
GOLF CALENDAR
Aug. 3-5: NHGA Boys Junior Championship (Eastman GL)
Aug. 3-5: NHWGA Amateur Championship (Bretwood GC)
Aug. 9: Mixed Club Team Championship (Windham CC)
Aug. 10-12: New England Junior Amateur (Ledgemont CC)
Aug 12-14: NHGA Stroke Play Championship (Montcalm GC)
Aug. 19-20: NHGA Women’s Mid-Amateur Championship (Pease GC)
Sept. 8-9: NHGA Senior Amateur Championship (Atkinson Resort & CC)
Sept. 15-16: New England Senior Amateur (Mt. Washington Resort & GC)
Sept. 27-28: Mid-Amateur Team Championship (Mt. Washington Resort & GC)
Sept. 27-28: Senior Four-Ball Championship (Mt. Washington Resort & GC)