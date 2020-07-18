STANFORD-BOUND Will Huang, an 18-year-old who will be a senior at Phillips Exeter Academy in the fall, is among the New Hampshire entries in this year’s New England Amateur Championship, a three-day event that will begin Tuesday at Concord (Mass.) Country Club.
Huang tied for second in the Seacoast Amateur, and advanced to the Round of 8 in last week’s New Hampshire Amateur Championship at Nashua CC. He will be representing The Golf Club of New England in Stratham.
Huang won the Ty Abate Award in this year’s State Am by posting an 8-under-par 134 (66-68) during the two days of qualifying. The award is presented to the State Am golfer 19 or under who posts the best score during the tournament’s two rounds of stroke play. Abate was a Union Leader sports writer best known for his golf coverage.
Former Penn State golfer Harvin Groft is also in the field of 144 golfers. Groft, who won this year’s Seacoast Am, eliminated Huang in match play during the State Am. Groft is a member at The Oaks Golf Course in Somersworth.
The New England Am features 72 holes of stroke play. A cut is made after 36 holes, and the top 40 golfers (plus ties) advance to the final day.
Pat Pelletier (Carter CC), Matt Burroughs (Derryfield CC), Jack Brown (Nashua CC), Josh Farmer (Stronebridge CC), John DeVito (Passaconaway CC), Mathew Gover (Atkinson Resort & CC), Sam Barton (Kingswood GC), Bob Kearney (Bretwood GC), Jake Hollander (The Shattuck GC), Bryce Zimmerman (Nashua CC) and Austin Fox (Derryfield CC) are the other New Hampshire golfers in the field.
Pelletier and Brandon Gillis (Souhegan Woods GC) tied for eighth in last year’s tournament and were the top New Hampshire finishers in the event.
Xavier Marcoux, a member of the Rutgers golf team, won last year’s New England Am at the Quechee (Vt.) Club. Marcoux, 19, is also in this year’s field. He’s a member at Nashawtuc CC in Concord, Mass.
The State Am was also held at Nashua CC in 1997, and featured one of the strangest moments in the tournament’s history.
Steve Serino was facing Rick Hobbs in match play when two Nashua police officers arrested Serino as he was about to putt on the eighth green. Serino originally thought the police were there regarding his car, which was stolen — with his golf clubs inside — the previous night. Instead he was arrested for leading police on a high-speed chase a month earlier.
Serino asked the officers if he could finish the hole before he was put in handcuffs. His request was denied, and he was disqualified from the tournament.
ICYMI: Derryfield Country Club’s Tara Watt was the top New Hampshire finisher in this year’s New England Golf Association’s Women’s Amateur Championship, which was played June 29-July 1 at North Conway Country Club. Watt finished with an 11-over-par 224 to tie for fifth place.
Megan Buck of Thorny Lea Golf Club in Brockton, Mass., won the tournament by shooting 214 (72-72-20).
Abenaqui Country Club’s Dana Harrity is the last New Hampshire golfer to win the NEGA Women’s Am. Harrity shot a 216 at Keene Country Club to win the 2014 tournament.
The New Hampshire Women’s Golf Association’s marquee event, the NHWGA Amateur Championship, will be held Aug. 3-5 at Keene’s Bretwood Golf Course.
The NHWGA Women’s Am is a 54-hole, stroke-play event, and the field will be divided into two flights. Windham Country Club’s Lauren Thibodeau is the defending champion.
The NHWGA Junior Girls Championship, which has been played at Intervale Country Club in recent years, will be held at Amherst Country Club this year (Aug. 13). The tournament is open to all Junior girls who reside in New Hampshire and are under 18 as of Aug 13, 2020. Non-New Hampshire residents must submit verification of a New Hampshire club affiliation.
Cochecho Country Club’s Carys Fennessy, 13, won last year’s junior championship and has entered this year’s tournament as well.
Those interested in playing or would like more information about the tournament can contact Mary Jane Cormier via email: tournadmin@nhwga.org.
Dave Perry recorded the fifth hole-in-one of his career earlier this summer at Concord Country Club. He aced the par-3, 149-yard 15th hole with a 9-iron. Manchester’s John Gimas, Manchester’s Bo Harris and Concord’s Dave Mattson were Perry’s playing partners who witnessed the shot.
Huang and Bryce Zimmerman finished 16-under on Friday to win the two-day, 36-hole New Hampshire Four Ball Championship by four shots at Keene CC.
Beth Hamilton and Mindy Inglis-Reid posted a two-shot win in the two-day, 36-hole NHGA Women’s Team Championship at Keene CC, shooting 3-under over two rounds.
NH golf calendar
July 21: NHWGA Classic Championship (Lake Sunapee CC)
July 21: NHWGA Senior/Legend Championship (Montcalm GC)
July 21-23: New England Amateur Championship (Concord, Mass., CC)
Aug. 3-5: NHGA Boys Junior Championship (Eastman GL)
Aug. 9: Mixed Club Team Championship (Windham CC)
Aug. 10-12: New England Junior Amateur (Ledgemont CC)
Aug 12-14: NHGA Stroke Play Championship (Montcalm GC)
Aug. 19-20: NHGA Women’s Mid-Amateur Championship (Pease GC)
Sept. 8-9: NHGA Senior Amateur Championship (Atkinson Resort & CC)
Sept. 15-16: New England Senior Amateur (Mt. Washington Resort & GC)
Sept. 27-28: Mid-Amateur Team Championship (Mt. Washington Resort & GC)
Sept. 27-28: Senior Four-Ball Championship (Mt. Washington Resort & GC)