MANCHESTER RESIDENT TARA WATT will be among the favorites to win this year’s New Hampshire Women’s Golf Association Amateur Championship, which will be played Aug. 2-4 at Laconia Country Club.
Watt, 38, captured last year’s State Am at Bretwood Golf Course in Keene. It was her third State Am victory. She also prevailed in 2011 and 2017.
Watt graduated from Kennett High School and is a member at Derryfield Country Club. She is also an assistant golf coach at Southern New Hampshire University.
In an attempt to get to know Watt and her golf game better, the Union Leader asked her to answer the following 10 questions:
Q: What’s your favorite golf course in New Hampshire?
A: North Conway Country Club — where it all started for me and where I grew up.
Q: How old were you when you first began playing golf?
A: 13
Q: What’s your best score in a competitive round?
A: A 65 at the Derryfield (par 70) during the women’s member-member.
Q: What’s the most memorable shot of your career?
A: I think I was a junior in college (Gardner-Webb) and we were playing a tournament in Alabama and they sent half the field off the back and the 10th hole was a par 3. It was my first swing of the day and it went in the hole for an ace. My coach was there and my two best friends/teammates saw it as well. We still talk about it today.
Q: In your opinion, what’s the strength of your game?
A: Putting. I’m usually very good on the greens.
Q: What part of your game needs the most improvement?
A: Mental. I’m always trying to work on that part.
Q: What’s in your golf bag? (clubs, ball, shoes, glove)
A: TaylorMade Sim 2 Driver, Taylor Made P790 Irons, Callaway Epic 7 wood, 56& 60vokey wedges, scotty cameron putter, TP5 ball, footjoy gloves.
Q: What club are you most comfortable hitting?
A: Full 60-degree wedge into the green.
Q: What’s one tip/swing thought you would recommend to amateur golfers?
A: Don’t ever give up. It’s better to try and fail than to never try at all. Golf is a very humbling sport and something you have to continuously work at so matter what, keep trying/working at your game.
Q: Other than golf, name something you’re good at?
A: Staying motivated, I’m really into fitness so you can find me at the gym or outside running at least five days a week. I’m a morning person and love getting a good run or weight-lifting session in before the sun comes up.
Rules Question: In stroke play, a player takes relief from an out-of-bounds fence under the obstruction rule and plays the ball. What is the correct ruling? (Continue reading for the answer.)
Nashua Country Club’s Jack Brown finished third in this week’s New England Amateur with a three-day total of 208 (8 under par) at Great River Golf Club in Milford, Conn. That was two strokes behind winner Cody Paladino of Wampanoag Country Club in West Hartford, Conn.
Brown, a Hudson resident, attended Alvirne High School and was a senior on the Siena College golf team during the 2020-21 season.
Nine golfers affiliated with New Hampshire clubs participated in the tournament: Will Huang (Golf Club of New England), Harvin Groft (The Oaks), Ryan Scollins (Bald Peek), Samuel Barton (Kingswood), Alexander Correia (Laconia), Ben Dougherty (North Conway), Colin McCaigue (Amherst) and Jack Pepin (Atkinson Resort).
Huang, Groft, Pepin, McCaigue, Barton and Dougherty also made the cut, which came after two days of stroke play.
Answer to rules question: There is a two-stroke penalty.
Objects defining out of bounds, including walls, fences, stakes and railings, are not obstructions and are deemed to be “fixed.” Stakes identifying out of bounds are not obstructions and are also deemed to be fixed.
Source: USGA Rules of Golf.
NEW HAMPSHIRE
GOLF CALENDAR
July 26: Junior Tour (Breakfast Hill GC)
July 27: Junior Tour (Loudon CC)
Aug. 2-4: Junior Championship (Breakfast Hill GC/Pease GC)
Aug. 2-4: NHWGA Amateur Championship (Laconia CC)
Aug. 15-17: New England Junior Amateur (Val Halla Golf Course/Cumberland, Maine)
Aug. 19: Junior Invitational (TBA)
Sept. 14-15: New England Senior Amateur (Manchester Country Club/Manchester, Vt.)