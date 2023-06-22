PGA: Travelers Championship - First Round

Rory McIlroy looks back while walking off the ninth tee during the first round of the Travelers Championship on Thursday in Cromwell, Connecticut.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

Rory McIlroy has accomplished plenty since launching his professional golf career in 2007, including four major championships and 122 weeks at No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

But before Thursday, one particular feat eluded him: a hole-in-one at an official PGA Tour event.