Rory McIlroy said on Wednesday he felt the PGA Tour’s tournament calendar is oversaturated and can benefit from changes that would allow golf fans a bit of a breather and a chance to actually miss the sport.

McIlroy, who will make his PGA Tour season debut this week as the defending champion at the CJ Cup in Ridgeland, South Carolina, feels getting the most fan engagement possible would mean moving away from a seemingly never-ending schedule.