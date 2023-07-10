BEDFORD — The Manchester Country Club course wasn’t the only thing golfers had to battle during the first round of the 120th New Hampshire Amateur Golf Championship. Some players also had to deal with Mother Nature.
Rain fell throughout the morning and early afternoon Monday, which made it difficult for the players (and caddies) to keep equipment dry.
The rain didn’t seem to bother Portsmouth Country Club’s Tommy Ethier, a Nashua resident who finished the day with a 2-under-par 69. Ethier, a 2107 Bishop Guertin High School graduate, played college golf at Bentley University.
“I’d say it rained for about 70% of my round this morning,” Ethier said. “It picked up on the 17th and 18th holes. That’s when it rained the hardest while I was out there. I took a cart and had a lot of hand towels, so I was able to stay dry. Keeping the grips dry was the main thing.
“I haven’t been playing as much as I’m accustomed to, so I was very happy with my round. It was a pretty boring round. I think I hit three drivers. A lot of 3-woods off the tee, keeping myself in play.”
Laconia’s Evan Rollins, who is heading into his sophomore year with the Southern New Hampshire University golf team, also finished with a 69. Rollins played in the afternoon, and, unlike Ethier, didn’t have to deal with much rain.
“It probably helped everyone in the afternoon because I think it was raining consistently in the morning,” Rollins said. “It started sprinkling at the end, but other than the first five holes, it was pretty decent weather (in the afternoon).”
Rollins, 19, didn’t have a bogey on his card. This is the fifth time he’s played in the State Am and he’s yet to make it to match play, which will be the tournament format after today’s round.
“Two of the years I missed it by one (stroke),” Rollins said. “We’re hoping this year.”
Joseph Bowker of Canterbury Woods, Farmington’s Derek Dinwoodie and Atkinson Resort and Country Club’s Mat Gover also shot 69 during the first round..
Passaconaway’s Ryan Brown (70) and Eastman’s Stephen Goodridge (70) were the other golfers who shot under par Monday.
Sky Meadow’s Brandon Gillis, last year’s State Am champion, finished with a 3-over-par 74.
“Happy that it stayed dry (in the afternoon),” Gillis. “The biggest problem (when it rains) is keeping stuff dry that you have to keep dry.
“The goal was to kind of get more comfortable with how I want to play the golf course and what I think the play is on most of the holes from every tee. I was just a little off today with everything.
“My game still feels really good. Just one of those days where nothing was really on. Nothing was terribly off, but something needs to be on in order to play well.”
There will be a cut to the low 64 scores following today’s round. If necessary, a playoff will be held Wednesday morning to break ties and determine the field of 64.
The Ty Abate Award will be determined today. That accolade goes to the golfer 19 or under who posts the lowest score during the tournament’s two days of stroke play.
NHGA STATE AMATEUR
Monday’s first round, at Manchester Country Club
T1 Thomas Ethier, Portsmouth Country Club -2 69
T1 Joseph Bowker, Canterbury Woods Country Club --2 69
T1 Derek Dinwoodie, Farmington Country Club -2 69
T1 Mathew Gover, Atkinson Resort & Country Club -2 69
T1 Evan Rollins, Laconia Country Club -2 69
T6 Stephen Goodridge, Eastman Golf Links -1 70
T6 Ryan Brown, Passaconaway Country Club -1 70
T6 Jake Nutter, Derryfield Country Club -1 70
9 Griffin Connor, Manchester Country Club E 71
T10 Mark Stevens, Beaver Meadow Golf Course +1 72
T10 Bill Raney, Laconia Country Club +1 72
T10 Jack Pepin, Atkinson Resort & Country Club +1 72
T10 Michael Mahan, Portsmouth Country Club +1 72
T10 Evan Desjardins, Atkinson Resort & Country Club +1 72
T15 Rob Henley, Lake Sunapee Country Club +2 73
T15 Patrick Pelletier, Hanover CC Online +2 73
T15 Kevin Gaynor, Souhegan Woods Golf Club +2 73
T15 Jack Kelley, Sky Meadow Country Club +2 73
T15 Jeremy Duhamel, Manchester Country Club +2 73
T15 Dan Arvanitis, Derryfield Country Club +2 73
T15 Ryan Zetterholm, Pease GC Online +2 73
T15 Ryan Sylvester, Concord Country Club +2 73
T23 Connor Allard, Golf Club of New England +3 74
T23 Will Ducharme, The Golf Club of New England +3 74
T23 Brandon Gillis, Sky Meadow Country Club +3 74
T23 Damon Salo, The Shattuck Golf Club +3 74
T23 Sam Maurice, Youth on Course +3 74
T23 Steven Rohde, Abenaqui Country Club +3 74
T29 Ryan Kohler, Hooper Golf Course +4 75
T29 Jim Cilley, Laconia Country Club +4 75
T29 David Sherborne, Laconia Country Club +4 75
T29 Cameron Sheedy, Green Meadow GC Online +4 75
T29 Reese Woodbury, Youth on Course +4 75
T29 Craig Steckowych, Portsmouth Country Club +4 75
T29 Ethan Emerson, Laconia Country Club +4 75
T29 Alex Gambordella, Windham Country Club +4 75
T29 Elliot Wallace, Manchester Country Club +4 75
T29 Bryce Zimmerman, Nashua Country Club +4 75
T29 Sam Natti, The Maplewood Country Club +4 75
T29 Brett Wilson, The Golf Club of New England +4 75
T41 John Duarte, Passaconaway Country Club +5 76
T41 Matthew Burroughs, Concord Country Club +5 76
T41 Kevin Webster, Intervale Country Club +5 76
T41 AJ Correia, Laconia Country Club +5 76
T41 Ryan Rankins, Manchester Country Club +5 76
T41 Jabe Felch, CandiaOaks +5 76
T41 Will McLaughlin, Concord Country Club +5 76
T41 Marty Mccormick, CandiaOaks +5 76
T41 David Perry, Concord Country Club +5 76
T41 Vince Kimball, Carter Country Club +5 76
T41 Robert Mielcarz, Concord Country Club +5 76
T41 Mac Cavanaugh, Atkinson Resort & Country Club +5 76
T41 Andrew Degen, Exeter Country Club +5 76
T41 Peter Keilty, Portsmouth Country Club +5 76
T55 Scott Underhill, Canterbury Woods Country Club +6 77
T55 Kurt Eddins, Cochecho Country Club +6 77
T55 Braden Kiley, Manchester Country Club +6 77
T55 Jeffrey Barnes, Pease Golf Course +6 77
T55 James Kinnunen, The Shattuck Golf Club +6 77
T55 Derek Clark, Stonebridge CC Online +6 77
T55 Jamie Ferullo, Rochester Country Club +6 77
T55 Austin Fox, Derryfield Country Club +6 77
T55 Phil Pleat, Nashua Country Club +6 77
T55 Craig Moran, Nashua Country Club +6 77
T55 Jack Zioze, Abenaqui Country Club +6 77
T55 Patrick Mahan, Derryfield Country Club +6 77
T67 Rick Moreau, Sky Meadow Country Club +7 78
T67 Fletcher Sokul, Abenaqui Country Club +7 78
T67 Scott Doughty, Passaconaway Country Club +7 78
T67 Jeff Monahan, The Overlook Golf Club +7 78
T67 Timothy Braley, Country Club of New Hampshire +7 78
T67 Dave Larrivee, Manchester Country Club +7 78
T67 Ryan Maguire, Sagamore-Hampton Golf Club +7 78
T67 Jack Nadeau, Bretwood Golf Course +7 78
T67 James Pleat, Nashua Country Club +7 78
T67 Barry Hammer, Derryfield Country Club +7 78
T67 Will McCulloch, Beaver Meadow GC Online +7 78
T67 Russell Hamel, Nashua Country Club +7 78
T67 Paul Torri, Sky Meadow Country Club +7 78
T80 Matt Gifford, Stonebridge Country Club +8 79
T80 Travis Banga, Canterbury Woods Country Club +8 79
T80 Bill Everett, Laconia Country Club +8 79
T80 Ryan Martel, Rochester Country Club +8 79
T80 Thomas Hickey, Ridgewood Country Club +8 79
T80 Nick MacDonald, Lake Sunapee Country Club +8 79
T80 Nick Nowak, Amherst Country Club +8 79
T80 Kyle Sullivan, Derryfield Country Club +8 79
T80 Sam Timmer, Keene Country Club +8 79
T80 Mike Gover, Atkinson Resort & Country Club +8 79
T80 Jeffrey Fay, Atkinson Resort & Country Club +8 79
T80 Tyler Lizotte, Sky Meadow Country Club +8 79
T80 Nathaniel Kabogoh, Windham CC Online +8 79
T80 Eric McCoy, Nashua Country Club +8 79
T94 Ryan Blossom, Concord Country Club +9 80
T94 Sean Gildea, Sky Meadow Country Club +9 80
T94 Jake Berkio, Ridgewood Country Club +9 80
T94 Daniel Barrett, Windham CC Online +9 80
T94 Bryan McKeon, Manchester Country Club +9 80
T94 Hunter Duncan, Youth on Course +9 80
T94 Jim Jankowski, Baker Hill Golf Club +9 80
T94 Trevor Howard, The Maplewood Country Club +9 80
T94 Matt Moore, Canterbury Woods Country Club +9 80
T94 Garrett Sturges, Sky Meadow Country Club +9 80
T94 Zach Hutton, Windham CC Online +9 80
T94 Brian Madden, Derryfield Country Club +9 80
T94 Don Steenbeke, Concord Country Club +9 80
T94 Nick Stefanelli, Windham CC Online +9 80
T94 Justin Dockham, Laconia Country Club +9 80
T109 Austin Cassady, The Maplewood Country Club +10 81
T109 David Stickney, Derryfield Country Club +10 81
T109 Matthew Hughes, Passaconaway Country Club +10 81
T109 Patrick Hesseltine, Laconia Country Club +10 81
T109 Matthew Kunish, Manchester Country Club +10 81
T109 Bo Underhill, Lake Sunapee Country Club +10 81
T109 Jon Dyer, Nashua Country Club +10 81
T109 Lance Pelley, Derryfield Country Club +10 81
T109 Nick Nadeau, Bretwood Golf Course +10 81
T109 Derek Jensen, Concord Country Club +10 81
T109 Justin Jennings, Manchester Country Club +10 81
T109 Myles O’Quinn, Portsmouth Country Club +10 81
T109 Andrew Surprenant, Youth on Course +10 81
T122 Cameron Salo, The Shattuck Golf Club +11 82
T122 Jared Lamothe, Portsmouth Country Club +11 82
T122 Steve Barry, Nashua Country Club +11 82
T122 Makenzie Denver, Derryfield Country Club +11 82
T122 Joshua Pabst, Canterbury Woods Country Club +11 82
T122 Sam Barton, Kingswood Golf Club +11 82
T122 TIm Casey, Ridgewood Country Club +11 82
T122 Jascha Johnston, Youth on Course +11 82
T122 Dan Campbell, Sky Meadow Country Club +11 82
T122 Shane St. Onge, Pembroke Pines Country Club +11 82
T122 Eric Karlson, The Shattuck Golf Club +11 82
T122 Jalen Rines, The Shattuck GC Online +11 82
T134 Kevin Strong, Rochester Country Club +12 83
T134 Demetrios Stamoulis, Derryfield Country Club +12 83
T134 Ricky Dichard, Souhegan Woods Golf Club +12 83
T134 Noah Hester, Breakfast Hill Golf Club +12 83
T134 Josh Salzman, Amherst Country Club +12 83
T134 Chris Fay, Souhegan Woods Golf Club +12 83
T134 James Tovey, Windham Country Club +12 83
T141 Harry Garland, Youth on Course +13 84
T141 Ethan Rost, Exeter Country Club +13 84
T141 Jake Castricone. Canterbury Woods Country Club +13 84
T141 Keith Stone, Pease GC Online +13 84
T145 Tucker Roberto, Manchester Country Club +14 85
T145 Kevin Doherty, Stonebridge CC Online +14 85
T145 Gavin Richardson, Beaver Meadow Golf Course +14 85
T145 Scott Donovan, The Overlook Golf Club +14 85
T149 Jackson Horne, Blackmount Country Club +15 86
T149 Alex Kahl, Atkinson Resort & Country Club +15 86
T149 Connor Powers, Ridgewood Country Club +15 86
T152 Noah Leclair, Nashua Country Club +16 87
T152 Eric Saucier, Beaver Meadow GC Online +16 87
154 Zachery Pettingill, The Golf Club of New England +18 89
155 Alex Bickford, Portsmouth Country Club +19 90
156 Kevin Friel, Stonebridge Country Club +27 98