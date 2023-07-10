Ryan Brown
Above, Ryan Brown of Passaconaway Country Club watches his drive during Monday’s opening round of the State Am at Manchester Country Club in Bedford. At right, Mark Stevens of Beaver Meadow Golf Course putts during Monday’s opening round. Brown fired a 70, Stevens a 72.

THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER

BEDFORD — The Manchester Country Club course wasn’t the only thing golfers had to battle during the first round of the 120th New Hampshire Amateur Golf Championship. Some players also had to deal with Mother Nature.

Rain fell throughout the morning and early afternoon Monday, which made it difficult for the players (and caddies) to keep equipment dry.