WASHINGTON — Sen. Richard Blumenthal tore into a “repressive” Saudi regime on Tuesday and called the PGA Tour’s framework agreement with the country’s Public Investment Fund an attempt by Saudi Arabia’s government to “buy influence” in U.S. sports.

Blumenthal (D-Connecticut) delivered his harsh criticism during a three-hour hearing during which two PGA Tour officials testified about the U.S.-based circuit’s framework agreement with the Public Investment Fund (PIF), which controls LIV Golf.