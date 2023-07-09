Sepp Straka put the golf world on 59 watch before coming up short of the magic number, but his 9-under 62 proved to be enough for a two-shot win at the John Deere Classic on Sunday in Silvis, Illinois.
Straka was 11 under par through 14 holes at the par-71 TPC Deere Run before he ran out of steam, settling for three straight pars before putting his second shot at the par-4 18th hole into the water, leading to a double bogey.
That cost the 30-year-old from Austria a chance at the 13th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history, but with his 21-under 263, Straka still won for the second time on tour, as Brendon Todd and Alex Smalley failed to make enough of a push down the stretch.
Todd, the 54-hole leader, got to 20 under for the tournament before a missed par putt at the par-3 16th dropped him back. He (68) and playing partner Smalley could only par the final few holes and tie for second at 19 under.
Straka, who began the day four shots off Todd’s lead, started his round birdie-eagle. He added four more birdies on the front nine, punctuated by a 40-foot birdie roll at the par-4 ninth, to go out in 7-under 28, tying the lowest nine-hole score in tournament history.
Straka added four straight birdies at Nos. 11-14 to get into range of a 59 — or lower — but petered out from there.
The last sub-60 round on tour remains Scottie Scheffler’s 59 during the Northern Trust in August 2020.
Smith tops at LIV event
Playing in his final event before defending his British Open title later this month, Cameron Smith survived a closing bogey on Sunday to win the LIV Golf event at Centurion Club in London.
The Australian shot 3-under 68 to finish at 15 under, one stroke ahead of American Patrick Reed (65 on Sunday) and Smith’s Ripper Golf Club teammate Marc Leishman (66) of Australia.
Smith made three birdies (Nos. 2, 3 and 8) and one bogey (No. 5) on the front nine. On the back nine, birdies came at Nos. 10, 13 and the par-3 17th, but bogeys at No. 12 and at the 529-yard, par-5 finishing hole took away any cushion.
Reed entered the day in fifth place at 8 under. His 4Aces GC won the team title at 34 under. Fellow Americans Pat Perez (9 under) and Dustin Johnson (10 under) rounded out the best three scores.
The Ripper team of Australians Smith, Leishman and Jediah Morgan (even) was second, just one stroke behind at 33 under after Smith missed his par putt at No. 18.