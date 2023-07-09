Sepp Straka put the golf world on 59 watch before coming up short of the magic number, but his 9-under 62 proved to be enough for a two-shot win at the John Deere Classic on Sunday in Silvis, Illinois.

Straka was 11 under par through 14 holes at the par-71 TPC Deere Run before he ran out of steam, settling for three straight pars before putting his second shot at the par-4 18th hole into the water, leading to a double bogey.