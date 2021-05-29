First-round co-leader Jordan Spieth followed his 63 with a second-round 66 on Friday to reach 11 under and take a 1-shot lead over Jason Kokrak at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas.
PGA champion and two-time winner of the Schwab tournament Phil Mickelson missed the cut when he failed to hit a 10-foot putt on 18.
“I love this tournament and am sad I won’t be here for two more days,” said Mickelson, who will take the next couple of weeks off to prepare for the U.S. Open at his hometown Torrey Pines Golf Club in San Diego.