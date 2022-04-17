Jordan Spieth won the RBC Heritage on Hilton Head after a one-hole playoff when he blasted a shot out of a bunker within inches of the hole to claim his second PGA Tour event on an Easter Sunday.
After 18 holes of golf in the fourth round at Harbour Town Golf Links, three-time major winner Spieth was tied with Patrick Cantlay, a six-time PGA Tour winner, at 13 under par.
Both players ended up in bunkers around the green on the first playoff hole, the 18th, but Spieth hit a spectacular shot out of the sand and tapped in for par for the win, while Cantlay was left with a long putt for par that he missed.
Spieth’s final four-round score was 271, including a 66-shot fourth round in which he had two eagles and three birdies. There were multiple leadership changes during the afternoon, but Spieth’s come-from-behind win left him standing alone in the end.
“It felt like a Sunday on the PGA Tour,” Spieth said. “You compete. The first three rounds set it up today. Today’s all about trying to close it out.”
Spieth’s wife, Annie, the couple’s young son in her arms, rushed out onto the picturesque 18th green to give her husband a kiss after he claimed the victory.
It was Spieth’s 13th career PGA Tour win and came a week after he failed to make the cut at the Masters.
“It was the worst feeling as a golfer that I can remember,” Spieth said of failing to make the Masters cut. “It’s my favorite tournament in the world.”
He was feeling better after his win in South Carolina, his second Easter Sunday win in two years. He also won the PGA Tour’s Valero Texas Open on Easter Sunday last year.