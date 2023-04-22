Talor Gooch carded his second straight 10-under 62 on Saturday to expand his lead to a whopping 10 shots at the LIV Golf Invitational Adelaide in Australia.
At 20 under, the 31-year-old Gooch already has the lowest score after any round in LIV Golf’s young history. His 10-shot lead doubles the circuit’s previous best through 36 holes.
Barring disaster, Gooch’s closest pursuers entering Sunday’s final round at The Grange Golf Club are in a six-way fight for second place: South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen (66 on Saturday) and Charl Schwartzel (66), Cameron Tringale (65), Brooks Koepka (65), Mexico’s Abraham Ancer (65) and Pat Perez (67).
Gooch posted his second straight bogey-free round and delivered eight birdies plus an eagle at the par-5 10th hole.
— Field Level Media
Hamlin wins Talladega pole
Veteran Denny Hamlin earned the first Talladega (Alabama) Superspeedway Busch Light Pole Award of his celebrated 18-year career Saturday morning, besting the field by .032 of a second to take the coveted starting position for Sunday’s Geico 500.
Hamlin’s No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota ran a lap of 180.751 mph (52.979 seconds) around the 2.66-mile speedway to claim the top starting position — his 37th career pole. Aric Almirola will start his No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford alongside him, marking the second consecutive week he has qualified second-fastest and fourth time in 2023 he has qualified in the top 10.
Hamlin’s JGR teammate, Sunoco Rookie of the Year candidate Ty Gibbs, was third-fastest in the No. 54 JGR Toyota — the best NASCAR Cup Series starting position for the first-year full-time driver. He’ll start alongside Almirola’s teammate, Chase Briscoe. in the No. 14 SHR Ford.
Two-time Talladega winner Ryan Blaney, Christopher Bell (who started on the pole in both of last year’s Talladega races), Martin Truex Jr., Joey Logano, last week’s Martinsville winner Kyle Larson and Chris Buescher rounded out the top 10, all advancing to the final round of qualifying.
— NASCAR Wire Service
Djokovic withdraws from tourney
World No. 1 Novak Djokovic withdrew from the Mutua Madrid Open, the tournament announced Saturday.
The 35-year-old Serbian is a three-time champion of the ATP Masters 1000 event, most recently in 2019.
No specific reason for his withdrawal was provided, but Djokovic has been dealing with a right elbow injury.
Djokovic is 17-3 in 2023, including his record-tying 22nd grand slam title at the Australian Open.
He lost 6-4, 7-6 (6) to countryman Dusan Lajovic in the quarterfinals of the Srpska Open on Friday in Banja Luka, Bosnia-Herzegovina.
Spanish star Rafael Nadal, also a 22-time major winner, withdrew from the Madrid Open on Thursday due to his lingering hip injury.