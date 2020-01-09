Tiger Woods will open the 2020 season at Torrey Pines and also participate as a headliner in his own tournament, the Genesis Invitational.
Woods announced Thursday via Twitter he will make his 2020 debut at the Farmers Insurance Open starting Jan. 23 in San Diego. He won the 2008 U.S. Open on the same Torrey Pines course and has eight career victories there. He tied for 20th at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2019.
“Excited for the season to begin,” Woods wrote. .”.. See you soon west coast.”
Now in an invitational format, the Genesis Invitational is played from Feb. 13-16 in Los Angeles. Woods returns to the Riviera Country Club, where he made his PGA Tour debut in 1992.
“It’s an honor for us to be in the same category as Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer,” Woods said. “Those are two legends of the game. For us to have this type of elevation, all the things we want to have happen for the tournament are going to happen. On top of that, to be able to host the tournament each and every year at Riviera, where it all started for me, it’s come full circle.”
Woods is playing in the event for the third consecutive year and forwarding his mission to grow the game of golf among youth. Tickets are free for patrons 15 and under and others can be purchased for $19.92, a nod to Woods’ debut year on tour.
Sixers’ Embiid to have surgery
Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid has a torn ligament in the fourth metacarpal in his left hand and will undergo surgery on Friday, the team announced prior to Thursday night’s game against the Boston Celtics.
The club said Embiid will be re-evaluated in one to two weeks. Embiid will have additional consultations with doctors to figure out the rehab steps.
Brown said the lineup will be adjusted and veteran big man Al Horford will see plenty of time at center.
Embiid was injured during the first quarter of Monday’s victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. At one point, the finger was pointing in a grotesque direction, but he later returned to the game with the finger taped to the next digit and played 32 minutes.
In 31 games, he is averaging 23.4 points and 12.3 rebounds in 31.1 minutes per game.
Russia, Australia advance in tennis
Russia and Australia moved into the semifinals of the inaugural ATP Cup in Sydney on Thursday.
Karen Khachanov and Daniil Medvedev led the way for the Russians as they eliminated Argentina with a 3-0 sweep.
Khachanov defeated Guido Pella 6-2, 7-6 (4), and Medvedev topped Diego Schwartzman 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 in a tough match that lasted two hours, 22 minutes. Russia also won the doubles match, with Teymuraz Gabashvili and Konstantin Kravchuk prevailing 7-6 (5), 6-4 over Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni.
The home-favorite Australians, with the boisterous crowd behind them, needed a win from their doubles team of Alex de Minaur and Nick Kyrgios to move on to the semis. They fended off four match points to beat Jamie Murray and Joe Salisbury 3-6, 6-3, 18-16 and knock out Great Britain.
Miss. State hires Leach away from Washington State
Mississippi State hired coach Mike Leach away from Washington State on Thursday.
“The deal is done,” Bulldogs director of athletics John Cohen tweeted, along with two photos of Leach apparently signing a contract. A press conference is scheduled for Friday in Starkville, Miss.
Leach replaces Joe Moorhead, who was fired last week after going 14-12 with two bowl appearances in two seasons with the Bulldogs.
The 58-year-old Leach is 139-90 as a head coach. He compiled a 55-47 record with six bowl appearances in eight seasons with the Cougars from 2012-19, and was 84-43 with nine bowl trips in 10 seasons at Texas Tech from 2000-09.
He led Washington State to a 6-7 record in 2019, capped by a 31-21 loss to Air Force in the Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 27 in Phoenix.
In early December, he had signed a contract extension through the 2024 season.
Vikes’ Thielen questionable for Saturday
Minnesota Vikings receiver Adam Thielen sat out Thursday’s practice and is officially questionable for Saturday’s playoff game in Santa Clara, Calif., after hurting his ankle during Wednesday’s practice.
According to multiple reports, Thielen’s injury included a cut significant enough to require stitches. The Vikings face the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday in an NFC divisional playoff game. However, Thielen is optimistic he will be able to play in the game.
Thielen made a key 43-yard reception to set up the winning touchdown in last Sunday’s 26-20 overtime victory over the New Orleans Saints in the NFC wild-card game.
He finished with seven receptions for 129 yards.
Thielen, 29, was limited to 10 games in the regular season due to a hamstring injury. He had 30 catches for 418 yards and six touchdowns.
Meanwhile, fellow wideout Stefon Diggs returned to practice after missing two straight with an illness. He avoided the questionable designation.
Safety Jayron Kearse (toe, knee) and cornerback Mackensie Alexander (knee) both missed practice all week and are ruled doubtful and out, respectively. Alexander had surgery this week, according to the Star Tribune.