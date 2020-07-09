NASHUA — Harvin Groft birdied the final hole to win last month’s Seacoast Amateur Golf Championship. Will Huang bogeyed the final hole that day and finished in a tie for second place.
The two golfers will go at it again today in the 117th New Hampshire Golf Association’s Amateur Championship. Groft, a 34-year-old Somersworth resident, and Huang, an 18-year-old who will be a senior at Phillips Exeter Academy, are among the eight golfers who advanced to the quarterfinals with two match-play victories Thursday at Nashua Country Country Club. Groft and Huang will face each other today in a match that is scheduled to begin at 7:50 a.m.
“Will and I chatted through most of our warmup on the range (Thursday) morning,” Groft said. “I’m impressed with him as a young man. He’s just as friendly as can be. You know when you play this tournament you’re going to have to play the toughest players in the field at some point, and he’s a strong player.”
Groft, who played college golf at Penn State, is a member at The Oaks Golf Links. He reached the Round of 8 by beating Green Meadow Golf Club’s Griffin Brown, 4 and 3. Huang, a Golf Club of New England member, advanced to the quarterfinals by beating Laconia Country Club’s Ryan Anderson, 5 and 4.
“I putted pretty well, especially in the afternoon,” Huang said. “The key (in match play) is making minimal mistakes and today, especially in the afternoon round, I made very few mistakes.
“Harvin’s a really good player. I think he’s a really nice guy as well. Looking forward to playing against him.”
Windham CC’s Cameron Sheedy and Nashua CC’s Jack Brown are the other golfers left in the Lower Bracket. Sheedy beat Nashua CC’s Phil Pleat 5 and 4 in his afternoon match, and Brown advanced by beating Sky Meadow’s Rick Moreau in 19 holes.
Nashua CC’s James Pleat, Hooper Golf Course’s Ryan Kohler, Manchester CC’’s Ryan Brown and The Shattuck Golf Course’s Cameron Salo are the other golfers still alive in the Upper Bracket.
James Pleat beat Nashua CC’s Eric McCoy in 20 holes; Kohler beat Sky Meadow CC’s Josh Farmer 3 and 2; Brown posted a 6-and-5 victory over Portsmouth CC’s Craig Steckowych; and Salo eliminated Beaver Meadow Golf Course’s Mark Stevens, 1-up.
James Pleat, the tournament medalist, was 1-down after 16 holes, but McCoy hit his tee shot on No. 17 out of bounds and ended up conceding the hole to tie the match.
“Eric’s very consistent off the tee and I did not expect that to happen,” James Pleat said. “There’s always got to be one of these matches where you’re down late or you’re just really grinding the whole way through. It was really fun to be a part of, honestly.”
In Thursday morning’s round of match play, James Pleat defeated Ethan Emerson (Laconia CC), 6 and 4; McCoy beat Fletcher Sokul (Abenaqui), 1-up; Kohler knocked off Jack Pepin (Atkinson Resort & Country Club), 4 and 3; Farmer beat Jake Poitras (Nashua CC), 3 and 2; Steckowych eliminated 2019 champion John DeVito (Passaconaway CC), 3 and 1; Ryan Brown beat Dan Arvanitis (Derryfield CC), 2 and 1; Salo defeated Austin Fox (Derryfield CC), 7 and 5; Stevens posted a 3-and-2 victory over Sam Natti (The Maplewood CC), 3 and 2; Huang beat James Kinnunen (The Shattuck GC), 5 and 4; Anderson defeated Kurt Eddins (Cochecho CC), 2 and 1; Groft eliminated Jim Cilley (Beaver Meadow), 2 and 1; Griffin Brown beat Matt Burroughs (Derryfield CC), 5 and 3; Sheedy eliminated Bob Mielcarz (Concord CC), 6 and 4; Phil Pleat topped Brett Wilson (Golf Club of NE), 2 and 1; Jack Brown defeated Mat Gover (Atkinson Resort & CC), 8 and 6; and Moreau beat Bobby Williams (Rochester CC), 4 and 2.
Groft said he stopped playing competitive golf for eight years after he graduated from college, but picked up the game again in 2016.
“I try to play to my strength, which is putting,” he said. “If I putt well, I score well, and today I was pouring it in. “I have a game plan. I’ll just keep doing what I’m doing.”