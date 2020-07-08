NASHUA — Austin Fox’s sixth birdie of the day clinched his 20-hole round-of-64 victory over Bryce Zimmerman in the New Hampshire Golf Association Amateur Championship Wednesday at Nashua Country Club.
The 117th edition of the tournament is being played during the COVID-19 pandemic with safety measures in place to safeguard against the virus.
Fox, a Derryfield Country Club member and Manchester resident, and Zimmerman, a Nashua CC member and the two-time reigning NHIAA boys’ Division I champion, were even after Fox bogeyed on the par-3 13th and 14th holes.
Fox, 27, birdied No. 17 to take a 1-up lead over Zimmerman, a senior-to-be at Nashua North, before Zimmerman forced extra holes by winning No. 18 with about a 3-foot putt.
The two parred No. 1 to start the playoff before Fox secured the win on the second hole. Fox’s first shot landed on the fairway while Zimmerman’s went into the trees to the left. Fox made about a five-foot putt on his third shot to win the par-4 hole.
“We were going back and forth pretty good,” Fox said. “Par did not win a hole so we just made a bunch of birdies.”
Fox advances to play Shattuck Golf Club member Cameron Salo in the Round of 32 today at 8:30 a.m. Fox last played Salo at Bretwood Golf Course in Keene while wearing a cast and lost in 19 holes.
“It’ll be nice to play him with two hands instead of just one,” Fox said.
Unlike Fox, stroke play medalist and Nashua CC member James Pleat had an easier time on Wednesday. Pleat cruised to a 5-and-4 triumph over fellow Nashua CC member DJ Petropulos and will face Laconia CC member Ethan Emerson today in the Round of 32 at 7:30 a.m. Emerson defeated Nashua CC member Russell Hamel, 2 and 1, on Wednesday.
Pleat’s dad and fellow Nashua CC member, Phil Pleat, who has won the State Am three times, including in 1997 at Nashua CC, defeated Amherst CC member Brian Nowak, 2 and 1, in the Round of 64 and will play Golf Club of New England member Brett Wilson today at 9:40 a.m.
Nowak was 3-up after Hole No. 6 but Phil Pleat, 64, rebounded by winning hole 11 then holes 13-16.
“There’s twice as many players that can win this tournament because it’s match play (rather) than stroke play, in my opinion,” Phil Pleat said. “After the first two days, it’s maybe 10 guys that can win if it’s (stroke play) but match play, you’ve just got to be good enough to beat six people that day.”
Defending State Am champion John DeVito fared much better in match play Wednesday than he did in the previous two stroke-play rounds of the tournament, defeating 2018 State Am runner-up and Carter Country Club member Pat Pelletier, 4 and 2. The Passaconaway CC member barely made the cut for match play, finishing in a nine-way tie for 56th place after shooting a 10-over 152 in the opening rounds of stroke play.
“I think after the roller coaster (Tuesday) ... just to be hanging around, I was pretty happy about that,” said DeVito, who is from Nashua and now lives in Methuen, Mass. “I wasn’t surprised to be up against Pat. I knew I was going to be playing a really good player (by) barely squeaking into the tournament.”
DeVito, 30, said he made only a couple birdies in stroke play but he birdied hole Nos. 1-4 and was 5-under through the front nine Wednesday. After winning the par-3 hole No. 6 with a birdie and Pelletier, 32, bogeyed the hole, DeVito said he started to feel like the match was his to win.
“I was definitely feeling better (Wednesday) than I had in the first two stroke-play rounds,” DeVito said.
DeVito will face two-time State Am champion and Portsmouth CC member Craig Steckowych in the Round of 32 today at 8:10 a.m.
Steckowych, 61, earned a 2-up victory over Concord CC member Doug Champagne Wednesday. Steckowych said the key to his Round-of-64 win was birdieing 11, 12 and 13 to take a 3-up lead. He clinched the win by parring the par-4 18th.
“That’s kind of my strategy through the years: Don’t beat yourself and you play pretty well,” Steckowych said. “If you play pretty well and you’re not the one making the mistakes, you usually come out on top. Not always, but you usually do.”