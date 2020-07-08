NASHUA — Nine-time New Hampshire Golf Association Amateur champion Bob Mielcarz was more worried about not qualifying for match play than contracting COVID-19 in his return to the tournament after a five-year hiatus.
“That wasn’t a concern,” said Mielcarz, 70. “My only concern was coming out of retirement and taking an exemption into the tournament and not making match play because I would have felt that to take an exemption was maybe cheating a little bit.”
Mielcarz barely made the cut for match play after finishing in a nine-way tie for 56th place with a 10-over-par 152 score over the opening two days of stroke play in the 117th edition of the tournament at Nashua Country Club.
Mielcarz, of Concord Country Club, needed no drama in the Round of 64 on Wednesday.
Mielcarz, who won his third straight State Am title at Nashua CC in 1979, defeated third-seeded and 30-year-old Derryfield CC member Dustin Moreault, 6 and 5, to advance to a Round-of-32 match with Windham CC’s Cameron Sheedy today at 9:30 a.m. Sheedy defeated Abenaqui CC member Marshall Halpin, 2 and 1, on Wednesday.
Mielcarz, who last entered the State Am in 2015, has played in 40 editions of the tournament counting this year. Mielcarz said he felt he had a nice tempo, putted well and hit exceptionally well on Wednesday. His only bogey came on hole No. 1, which he and Moreault halved, and he was 5-up at the turn.
After finishing their round, Mielcarz bought Moreault a Blue Moon beer off the concession cart in front of the clubhouse.
Mielcarz’s strategy throughout the tournament has simply been to hit fairways and greens and try to make putts.
“I think I was wearing (Moreault) down with my accuracy,” Mielcarz said. “Just hit it in the fairway, hit it on the green and he was just shaking his head.”
Nashua CC being a short course was one of the factors that led Mielcarz to enter the State Am this year. He also wanted to say he has played in the tournament at age 70 and in five decades.
“Making match play, to me, was my goal and the fact that I did it was a major miracle,” said Mielcarz. “Everything now is just gravy.”