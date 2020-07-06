NASHUA — James Pleat’s best finish in the New Hampshire Golf Association’s Amateur Championship? It came at Nashua Country Club — his home course — in 2011, when he was the tournament’s medalist and advanced to the semifinals before losing to Nick MacDonald in match play.
Pleat is hoping to go at least a step further in this year’s tournament, and he got off to a good start.
Back in familiar surroundings, Pleat shot a 6-under-par 65 at Nashua CC in the tournament’s opening round Monday and has a one-stroke lead heading into Day 2.
“My game was all right coming into this, but it just depends on the day,” Pleat said “I’m definitely comfortable here. I think I can do well in the tournament, but the fact of the matter is it’s a long week — hopefully it’s a long week — and it can be brutal. This was just the first round, but I’m hoping to continue it.”
Pleat’s round included seven birdies and one bogey (he three-putted No. 4) and he was 2-under-par after three holes. He said his best round on the Nashua CC layout is a 64.
Phillips Exeter Academy senior Will Huang is lurking in second place, one shot behind Pleat. Huang, who is ranked 41st among boys in the American Junior Golf Association, is a Golf Club of New England (Stratham) member who has committed to play at Stanford.
Six other golfers finished under par Monday: Carter Country Club’s Pat Pelletier (68), Hooper Golf Course’s Ryan Kohler (69), Atkinson Resort and Country Club’s Jack Pepin (69), Cochecho Country Club’s Kurt Eddins (69), Derryfield Country Club’s Dustin Moreault (70) and Manchester Country Club’s Ryan Brown (70).
Moreault, a 30-year-old Londonderry resident, said he wasn’t much of a golfer when he attended Salem High School, but got his game in good shape during his two years with the NHTI golf team. This is the second time he’s played in the State Am and the third time he played the Nashua CC course.
“Big surprise on the score,” Moreault said. “This course lays out very nice for my game. My miss is on the left, and all the danger is on the right.
“It’s one day at a time for me. I’m a guy who can shoot a couple under, but I can also shoot into the 80s. My goal was to be 12 over or less after two rounds. Now it’s a little lower.”
The final round of stroke play will be held today, after which the cut will trim the field of 156 to 64 golfers. If necessary, a playoff will be held tonight to break any ties for the 64th spot.
The tournament format shifts to a round of match play Wednesday. There will be two rounds of match play Thursday and two more on Friday before Saturday’s 36-hole final.
Pleat, 29, graduated from Nashua South in 2009 and from Dartmouth College in 2013. He lives in Cambridge, Mass., but has been working from his parents’ Nashua home during the pandemic. His father, Phil, has won the State Am three times. Phil Pleat, one of 10 past champions in the field, shot 36-35—71 Monday.
“I was pretty solid the whole way through,” James Pleat said. “I hit a lot of fairways and a lot of greens, which was good. The greens were rolling fast — more than normal. They had them in good shape so I was trying to get used to that. I hit the ball really well today, so I can’t complain. Not a whole lot of days like this, so you have to enjoy them.”
Concord Country Club’s Bob Mielcarz, who has won this event a record nine times, finished with a 7-over-par 78 Monday. Mielcarz, 71, won his last State Am title in 2000. … Defending champion John DeVito, a member of Passaconaway Country Club in Litchfield, opened the tournament with a 75. … This is the 117th time the State Am has been held, and the 14th time it has been played at Nashua CC. … Sites for future NHGA Amateur Championships: North Conway CC (2021), Abenaqui CC (2022), Manchester CC (2023), Concord CC (2024), Rochester CC (2025), Cochecho CC (2026) and Mt. Washington Resort GC (2027).